Farrah Fawcett’s Nephew Sues Lawyer After Her Personal Items Were Sold in ‘Storage Wars’ Auction

The nephew of Farrah Fawcett is taking the late actress’s trustee to court after he claims he was tricked out of receiving rightful valuables that Fawcett left to him.

According to legal documents obtained by The Blast, Greg Walls is suing Fawcett’s trustee, Richard Francis, and Fawcett’s boyfriend, Ryan O’Neal.

Walls states that he was a beneficiary in Fawcett’s will and upon her 2009 death was given all her personal items, including “all other household articles and personal effects of [Fawcett], including but not limited to, jewelry, household furniture and furnishings and vehicles.” She also gave him $500,000.

Walls says in his suit that those “personal items” were being held in a variety of storage units throughout Los Angeles and that the estate hired a man named David Pisky to organize and inventory the items so that Walls could determine what to do with them.

But Walls said that he learned Pinsky was a friend of O’Neal and Francis (who is Fawcett’s former manager) and believe that Pinsky was not revealing what was actually inside the lockers. He also claims that he learned of three more storage lockers he had not previously been aware of and that Pinsky said contained mostly “junk.”

But in 2016, Walls became aware of a number of Fawcett’s personal items for sale in online auctions; the items traced back to those three storage units he hadn’t known about.

In November, Storage Wars stars Rene and Casey Nezhoda revealed that two years prior, they had purchased the contents of Fawcett’s storage units for $3,500. Nazhoda said that Fawcett’s lawyers “cleaned out most of the good stuff” and that they were left with the leftovers.

Nezhoda told The Blast that he “had the lawyer call me and ask what I thought the value was, I told them less than $5K. The lawyers took everything. I bought several celebrity lockers in the past and this is the first one we lost money on.”

Walls says in his suit that he believes Pinsky gave O’Neal and Francis “a heads up” about those units and that they “cherry picked” any valuables from them. Walls claims Francis has “breached the fiduciary duty he owed to the Trust” and is asking that he be removed as a trustee.

He’s also asking for a full accounting and inventory of assets and for the return of all the items “wrongfully” taken.