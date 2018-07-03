Farrah Abraham Says Drita D’Avanzo Wants to ‘Use’ Her Name ‘to Be More Famous’

Farrah Abraham spoke out on her recent drama with Mob Wives personality Drita D’Avanzo in an interview with Us Weekly, giving her fans an indication that the beef isn’t over.

For those who missed it, Abraham started a social media feud with D’Avanzo while the two were hosting a joint event at a gentleman’s club in Atlantic City. Abraham got on her Instagram Live feed during the party to criticize Abraham’s behavior, leading to D’Avanzo threatening her with retaliation in an Instagram video a day later. After continued back and forth, Abraham filed a restraining order over the weekend.

Abraham said in the new interview on Monday the original Instagram Live video was caused by D’Avanzo allegedly leaving the midway through the public appearance.

“It is just annoying how unprofessional someone is. I am super professional, so I was just f—ing annoyed,” Abraham said. “I was just like ‘OK, let me know what I can do on my part, I can’t stay any longer to make up for anything, but I will do my part’ … They were like, ‘You don’t have to stay until the end time, thank you so much for hanging in there and being here.’ Their team was pissed off that Drita left and did not tell anyone, can’t find her and they were like what the f— is she doing.”

She then accused of D’Avanzo of purposefully starting the feud in order to get more publicity.

“I did not even mention her name,” the former Teen Mom personality said. “I don’t want to work with unprofessional people with no integrity … The next day she had to go ahead and, like, use my name in everything and get press attention … I blocked her because she wants to use my name to be more famous. She is pathetic.”

D’Avanzo said in her initial video that she didn’t hear about Abraham’s comments until the day after the event.

“I don’t know who you’ve dealt with in the past but you’ve got the wrong motherf—er. I no longer assault anybody,” D’Avanzo said. “Because last time somebody tried to test me, they end up putting me in jail.

“You’re not worth it,” she continued. “However, I might have to make an exception. But I will tell you one thing. I’m not going to closed-fist punch your face in, I’m going to open-hand smack the f— out of you. Straight up, on sight, just so you know.”

She posted a second video over the weekend claiming she was done talking about Abraham on social media.