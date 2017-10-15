Farrah Abraham Documents Her Latest Facelift on Instagram

Farrah Abraham is no stranger to the benefits of plastic surgery, nor is she coy about it.

On Sunday, the Teen Mom OG personality took to Instagram to share how “beauty can have its benefits.”

With an appointment at the Blue Medical Spa in Los Angeles that takes wellness to a new level by combining health and beauty with cutting-edge science, Abraham shared video and snaps of her latest procedure.

“Having had not so great experiences in the past, the team at [Blue Medical Spa] welcomed me with open arms [and] artistic mind. Helping to create a natural lift, and a more rejuvenated look with a mini liquid face lift, there isn’t anywhere else I would ever go, EVER!!!”

The procedure Abraham had was a dermal filler, an anti-aging procedure outlined by the clinic that involves injecting certain substances under the skin to reduce wrinkles, improve the appearance of sagging skin or to enhance lips.

Earlier this week it was reported by a source at Hollywood Life that Abraham was looking to more plastic surgery to enhance her physique.

“At some point in the near future, Farrah would like another boob job to increase her cup size again, and she really wants to get butt implants,” the source said. “She also wants to get some lipo-sculpting to add some definition to her stomach and abs. Then, of course, there’s her ongoing botox and fillers — there’s no way Farrah would ever stop having those now. She absolutely loves the plumped up look she gets from them.”

The Hollywood Life insider also added that in the distant future, the Teen Mom OG star may also get a neck and face lift.