Farrah Abraham Ridiculed Over Kesha Photo

Farrah Abraham has been facing a fair amount of mean comments on her social media posts lately, and her posts from the MTV Video Music Awards were no different. The most controversial shot was of the Teen Mom OG cast member posing with pop star Kesha.

After Party with this Angel Kesha #girlpower #vmas A post shared by Farrah Abraham (@farrah__abraham) on Aug 27, 2017 at 8:17pm PDT

In the photo, Abraham is seen in her red carpet attire with the “Praying” singer. She captioned the shot, “After Party with this Angel Kesha #girlpower #vmas.”

The photo is simple enough, but of course her haters found a way to mock Abraham for it: Kesha’s expression.

Many commenters pointed out that Kesha’s blank expression could translate as lack or interest or irritation directed towards the MTV personality.

“(Kesha) looks like she really doesn’t want to be caught taking a picture with you,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Kesha’s facial expression says it all! ‘Why! Help! WTF!’” wrote another.

Commenters weren’t all ridiculing her, as some had a little fun at the expense of Jenelle Evans, who appears on Teen Mom 2. Evans had one of the most notorious Teen Mom moments ever when she found out she might have to serve jail time and miss a Kesha concert.

“Can you imagine how mad Jenelle is? She just wants to go see Kesha damn it,” wrote Astrid Galvan.

Regardless of the chatter in the comments, Abraham set out to have an enjoyable evening with her daughter Sophia, and it looks like she succeeded.