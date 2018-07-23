Farrah Abraham's Ideal Man: 'If I Could Find a Clone of Me in a Man, I’d Date Him’

Farrah Abraham has not been lucky in love, probably because she has an impossible idea of a man in her head. The former Teen Mom OG star said the man she would like to date would need to be a replica of herself.

"Look, if I could find a clone of me in a man, I'd date him. Yes," Abraham, 27, told Us Weekly at the Maxim Hot 100 event in Los Angeles on Saturday.

She also told Us Weekly that she doesn't like pick-up lines, so you can skip using them when trying to impress her.

"I think recently, a guy just like invited me and my daughter to go like boogie board or do something, and it turned out to be an amazing day," Abraham recalled. "We met in person, actually at one of our agencies I work with. I didn't know him. He didn't know me. It was just like, OK, let's just like meet up and go out. And it was just very nice. So we loved it."

Abraham's most recent boyfriend was Hollywood stuntman Aden Stay, 40, who worked on Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. Stay previously dated Rebel Wilson.

However, just a week after announcing they were a couple, Abraham told PEOPLE the relationship was called off.

"I need to watch whom I date as many men target me for my success. I'm focused on work right now between TV and film projects," Abraham said. "I found it interesting what Rebel Wilson said in an interview about him and how similar mine was — it's showing and telling."

In the same statement, Abraham said she already "met someone new" and was keeping her "dating life low-key."

Before Stay, Abraham dated Simon Saran for more than two years before they split for good in April 2017.

Abraham has a daughter, Sophia, from her relationship with her high school boyfriend, Derek Underwood. He died in a car crash two months before Sophia was born.

"When I met Sophia's father, it was like love at first sight," Abraham said in March. "Luckily, I've been blessed to work around some great people and met [Stay] and it was kind of like love at first sight again. I honestly felt for a while I didn't deserve to have an amazing relationship or if that would ever happen. So if I was single for the rest of my life, I was more than prepared to enjoy that journey."

Abraham has focused on her career in adult entertainment since leaving Teen Mom OG behind. She is expected to be replaced by Bristol Palin, a move that has surprised her.

"I'm actually shocked that [Teen Mom executive producer] Morgan J. Freeman... is actually open to letting a Republican — like I'm just a humanist, I'm an independent — but he's actually open to a Republican being on his show with his Trump Hate Cult," Abraham told TMZ.

Photo credit: Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images