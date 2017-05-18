Farrah Abraham Shares Daughter’s Web Series Post, Internet Has Words

Sophia Abraham, the 8-year-old daughter of Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham, is releasing a new web series set to debut on YouTube. The announcement of the show is garnering a heated reaction which only became more intense after Sophia's 25-year-old mother retweeted the post.

On Wednesday, Sophia's official Twitter account posted the announcement: "Subscribe & Get ready to be the first to watch #SophiaSays Webseries @YouTube @Fullscreen @mtv @TeenMom Thanks Mom! @F1Abraham."

According to the tweet, the web series release kicks off on May 22, with three more episodes planned for once a week releases until June 12.

After Sophia shared the update on her WebSeries, her Twitter fans and critics had a mixed response. Some users lashed out at Farrah Abraham from promoting her child on social media as they viewed the move as using Sophia for "personal gain." Others seemingly forgot that Sophia Abraham is only a child and made scathing remarks about her new show. Several of Farrah's fans also made sure to stand up for Sophia.

Up Next: Farrah Abraham Says She's 'The Hardest Working Person,' Internet Thinks Different

Check out a few Twitter reactions to Sophia Abraham's tweet below:

@SophiaLAbraham @SimonSaran @YouTube @Fullscreen @MTV @TeenMom @F1abraham Regardless of the parent and life style, this is still a child's account. You all know you can't help how your raised or how your taught. — Cathy Bowers (@cathybowers35) May 18, 2017

As for Farrah Abraham, she has been at the center of multiple controversies of her own in recent months. She made headlines last week after blasting her Teen Mom OG co-stars for "procreating" while filming the MTV show.

More: Farrah Abraham Talks Ex Simon Saran: 'I Don't Want Him Around My Daughter"

"I mean it's definitely been my choice everyday to not have another child at this time, and I think that's allowed me to really be sure that I have relationships with the right people," she said. "I didn't want to rush that or hurry into a marriage. I don't need more children if it's not right. I know the environment that I need to feel happy and satisfied and if I don't have that right now, I'm not going to rush it."

"It's what they welcome in their lives," she said. "Maybe they feel comfortable and they're satisfied with where they are and then they want to do that. I don't feel like while I'm filming Teen Mom that I should 'pro-create.' Some people, that's just what they believe in and they'll just keep popping out kiddos."

For more Farrah Abraham, be sure to check out Teen Mom OG on Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

[H/T Twitter: Sophia Abraham]