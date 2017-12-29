Celebrity

Fans React to ‘Dick Van Dyke Show’ Star Rose Marie’s Death

Rose Marie, who starred on The Dick Van Dyke Show and spent 90 years in showbusiness, died on […]

Rose Marie, who starred on The Dick Van Dyke Show and spent 90 years in showbusiness, died on Thursday. She was 94.

Marie died Thursday afternoon in California. She is best known for playing Sally Rogers on The Dick Van Dyke Show, and earned three Emmy nominations for the role. In recent years, she attracted new fans with popular Facebook and Twitter pages. Earlier this year, she also starred in the acclaimed documentary, Wait For Your Laugh.

Rogers’ death comes almost a year after Mary Tyler Moore’s in January. The only surviving stars are Carl Reiner, Dick Van Dyke and Larry Matthews, who played Van Dyke’s son on the show.

Marie is survived by her daughter, Georgiana Marie “Nooper,” and her son-in-law, Steven Rodrigues.

Here’s how fans paid tribute to Marie on Twitter.

