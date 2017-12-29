Fans React to ‘Dick Van Dyke Show’ Star Rose Marie’s Death

Rose Marie, who starred on The Dick Van Dyke Show and spent 90 years in showbusiness, died on Thursday. She was 94.

Marie died Thursday afternoon in California. She is best known for playing Sally Rogers on The Dick Van Dyke Show, and earned three Emmy nominations for the role. In recent years, she attracted new fans with popular Facebook and Twitter pages. Earlier this year, she also starred in the acclaimed documentary, Wait For Your Laugh.

Rogers’ death comes almost a year after Mary Tyler Moore’s in January. The only surviving stars are Carl Reiner, Dick Van Dyke and Larry Matthews, who played Van Dyke’s son on the show.

Marie is survived by her daughter, Georgiana Marie “Nooper,” and her son-in-law, Steven Rodrigues.

Here’s how fans paid tribute to Marie on Twitter.

RIP Rose Marie, you were a breath of fresh air on Twitter and I rediscovered you again as I binge-watched the Dick Van Dyke Show recently https://t.co/tEZRfr4hLD — Matt Oswalt (@MattOswaltVA) December 29, 2017

Flowers will be placed on the star of actress Rose Marie tomorrow, December 29, at 11 am at 7083 Hollywood Blvd. may she Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/Q95BqACon3 — Ana Martinez (@wofstargirl) December 29, 2017

#RIP the great Rose Marie; 2nd person hired for ‘The Dick Van Dyke Show,’ co-headliner (with Jimmy Durante & Xavier Cugat) on opening night of Bugsy Siegel’s Flamingo Hotel in Vegas. https://t.co/jhywMNWZ5A — Mike Barnes (@MikeBarnes4) December 29, 2017

We started the year by losing Mary Tyler Moore and we’re ending it by losing Rose Marie and that pretty much sums up 2017. — Mike Hughes (@hughster1) December 29, 2017

Sally Rogers was the patron saint of female TV comedy writers. Thank you, Rose Marie for making it seem like so much fun. https://t.co/1XHGiMXs1k — Nell Scovell (@NellSco) December 29, 2017

Photo credit: Facebook / Rose Marie