‘Family Guy’ Creator Seth MacFarlane Blasts Laura Ingraham Over Coronavirus Shutdown Tweet

A tweet from Fox News personality Laura Ingraham has caught the attention of Seth MacFarlane. On Monday, Ingraham tweeted a link to a Washington Post story about a coronavirus-ridden economy, claiming that the outlet is “rooting for the shut down to continue indefinitely.” As The Hollywood Reporter noticed, the Family Guy creator took issue with the anchor’s opinion and tweeted a response of his own.

“I really cannot fathom that we produce content for the same corporation,” MacFarlane tweeted in response, referring to their common parent company. “Laura, that is an insane remark. Everyone wants this to end. The sane among us are only trying to follow the lead of responsible science with regard to the timing. Please use your platform more responsibly.”

The issue with the economy stems from, in part, the scores of businesses that were deemed non-essential, and were forced to temporarily shutter as a means to help slow the spread of coronavirus. The government has previously stated it has a 10 to 12-week stimulus plan in place to help keep the economy moving, as the first round of stimulus payments have started showing up. Despite the eagerness to re-open, many are hesitant to do so until it’s been determined that the pandemic is more contained.

This is also not the first time that MacFarlane has spoken out about Fox News, or its parent company, which has broadcast Family Guy since its premiere in 1999 — minus those couple of years it was canceled. Back in 2018, he tweeted a response to another Fox News personality, Tucker Carlson, who told his viewers who were “looking to understand what’s actually happening in this country, always assume the opposite of whatever they’re telling you on the big news stations.”

“In other words, don’t think critically, don’t consult multiple news sources, and in general, don’t use your brain,” MacFarlane wrote in a scathing reply. “Just blindly obey Fox News. This is fringe s-, and it’s business like this that makes me embarrassed to work for this company.”