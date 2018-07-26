Fabletics Supports Brand Ambassador Demi Lovato After Apparent Overdose

Demi Lovato is receiving support from Fabletics, the activewear brand that she serves as a celebrity ambassador for, after she was hospitalized for an apparent overdose.

Lovato is continuing to receive support from friends and fans after she was rushed to the hospital for an apparent drug overdose on Tuesday, with activewear brand Fabletics being the latest to send the 25-year-old singer their support.

“We are deeply saddened to hear the news about our friend Demi Lovato, who has inspired so many of us throughout her journey,” the brand said in a statement, according to PEOPLE. “We send her our love and support as she finds the strength to recover.”

The company also took to Twitter, sharing an image that “We love you, Demi.”

Lovato signed on as a celebrity ambassador for the activewear line, co-founded by Kate Hudson, in 2017, helping the brand launch a new collection of workout apparel before going on to create Fabletics lines of her own, all of which were aimed at helping customers look and feel good about their bodies.

Throughout the course of her partnership with the brand, Lovato has frequently opened up about her struggles with body image, bulimia, addiction, and bipolar disorder in posts about her Fabletics lines and has stated the importance of exercise in her road to recovery.

“The gym really helps and I know that I would be in a very dark place without it,” she said in her YouTube documentary Simply Complicated. “Any time I’m able to take my mind off of any of my addictions, it’s very beneficial to me. Working out is a form of meditation for me because I’m not focused on anything in my head. It can transport you to a totally different place.”

On Tuesday, the “Skyscraper” singer, who first entered rehab in 2010 and went on to complete treatment at a sober living house, was transported to the hospital for a suspected drug overdose.

According to emergency calls, the 25-year-old reportedly had to be revived by Narcan, an emergency medication administered to reverse the effects of a narcotic overdose.

Lovato’s apparent overdose came just a month after she revealed in her single “Sober” that she had relapsed after six years of sobriety, a confession that quickly drew support from her fans.