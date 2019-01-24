‘Ex on the Beach’: Chad Johnson Claims Co-Star Farrah Abraham Treats Him ‘Like Her Assistant’

Bachelorette villain Chad Johnson may have met his match when it comes to his Ex on the Beach co-star Farrah Abraham.

The reality personality spilled on his relationship with the Teen Mom OG alum to Us Weekly in a new interview, where he revealed that the dynamic in the house could get pretty tense when it came to Abraham’s diva tendencies.

“Farrah’s just Farrah and she can kind of go off sometimes and lose it a little bit. You know, she forgets that she’s not talking to her assistant,” Johnson explained. “So I think that when you remind her, like, ‘Hey, I’m an adult, you’re an adult,’ you kind of put her in her place a little bit, you know, check her basically, she chills out. When you’re talking to her in a regular environment, like, she’s cool. We would be sitting next to each other in bed talking, talking about books, super cool girl.”

“But then we’d be in the kitchen and she’d just be, like, somebody walks up behind her, I’ll walk up behind her and she forgets,” he continued. “Like, ‘Yo, I’m not your assistant.’ ‘These plates need to be clean.’ Like, ‘OK, clean them. Why are you telling me that?’”

Abraham definitely clashed with her Ex on the Beach co-stars at first, even getting in a screaming match with Fire Island‘s Cheyenne Parker early on.

“Ladies and gentleman, we have a stage five diva. I am literally this close to the end of my rope, and it’s day two,” Parker said of the MTV star.

She also had to contend with ex Simon Saran, whom she accused of stealing money from her during his brief stint in the house, before she convinced her fellow roommates to vote him out.

As for Johnson’s luck in love this season, he told Us, “You’ve got to watch. You’re gonna have to stay tuned to the show and my life, I guess.”

It appears that any relationship he may have found on the show didn’t last very long, however. The Bachelor Nation member was spotted holding hands with former Playboy model Kendra Wilkinson earlier this week, telling The Tomorrow Show with Keven Undergaro of the photos taken, “Oh! No comment. It was like three days ago. That is me in this picture. We are holding hands.”

“She’s cool. We were walking down the street and I was like, ‘What’s up Kendra?’ And we held hands,” he added. “Boom.”

As for why he was being so stodgy with information regarding his relationship with the Kendra On Top alum, Johnson said, “I don’t know. I just… not right now.”

Ex on the Beach airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: MTV