Ex-CNN Anchor Arrested After Alleged Hit-and-Run Crash

Former CNN anchor Felicia Taylor was arrested in Palm Beach, Florida for an alleged hit-and-run. She allegedly hit another car on July 28 and left the scene, Palm Beach Police said, reports Page Six. Taylor, 57, denied the allegations and pleaded not guilty.

Taylor was driving her white Mercedes when she hit the rear bumper of a black Ford driven by a 24-year-old man, according to the incident report. The man's vehicle was stopped in traffic in front of her Mercedes. "The impact caused [him] to strike the steering wheel, causing multiple complaints of injuries," the report reads.

(Photo: Gary Gershoff/Getty Images)

After the impact, Taylor was allegedly seen leaving the scene of the accident without helping the driver or exchanging information, according to the report. Taylor was seen driving around the scene of the crash twice, even though her own car "sustained heavy front end damage," the report reads. She did not stop until a police officer pulled her over.

"Taylor acknowledged being involved in a traffic crash and the other driver was 'OK,'" the report reads. Taylor allegedly told the officer she was going back to her house and the accident was "not a big deal." She told the officer she was leaving the Colony Hotel and had no response when the officer said the hotel was closed that day. Taylor also denied using prescription drugs or alcohol. The police officer wrote that he did not smell alcohol.

The driver of the Ford was treated at the scene and told EMTs he had pain in his jaw, neck, head, and back. Taylor was also evaluated by EMTs, but she was not hurt. Taylor first told police she was at a restaurant on Worth Avenue, then another one on Royal Poinciana Plaza before the crash, but police could not locate which restaurant she said she was at.

Taylor "wanted the injuries of the other driver to be substantiated," the report reads. She also told police "the damage to her vehicle is her problem, it's 'hard to be a good person' and she didn't stop at the accident scene because she didn't know there was anything to be concerned with."

Taylor was charged with careless driving and leaving the scene of an accident involving injury. She was booked at Palm Beach County Jail and released on $3,000 bail. She entered a not guilty plea. Police reported finding a bottle of white wine and a thermos with an "unknown alcoholic beverage" inside her Mercedes. The containers were behind the passenger seat and "out of reach of the driver," the incident report reads.

Taylor, who anchored CNN International's World Business Today and worked at WNBC-TV in New York, did not respond to Page Six's request for comment. She was previously arrested in 2015 for drunk driving in the Hamptons.