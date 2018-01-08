Twitter Can’t Believe Ewan McGregor Thanked Both Estranged Wife and New Girlfriend

Ewan McGregor took the stage at the Golden Globes on Sunday to accept a Best Actor award, subsequently thanking both his estranged wife as well as his new girlfriend, and Twitter cannot believe he did it.

During his acceptance speech, McGregor thanked his wife, Eve Mavrakis, “who always stood by me for 22 years,” before also going on to later thank Mary Elizabeth Winstead, his new girlfriend.

One Twitter user wrote, “Thanking your estranged wife AND your mistress in the same speech. Now THAT’S a bold move.”

Another sarcastically said, “It’s a class move to work both your wife and your mistress into your Golden Globes acceptance speech.”

Me when hearing #EwanMcGregor thanking his estranged wife and kids before his girlfriend, who the last person he thanked 🙄😒🤔#GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/L8psSeWAPu — Michelle Menchaca🖤 (@belle_de_jour86) January 8, 2018

McGregor and Winstead met on the set of FX’s Fargo, where they played a couple — St. Cloud, Minnesota probation officer Ray Stussy and his parolee girlfriend Nikki Swango.

That role is actually what earned McGregory his Golden Globe, as well as a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie last year.

McGregor and Mavrakis confirmed their split in October, and the following month Mavrakis broke her silence about the news.

One of Mavrakis’ Instagram followers posted, “I can’t believe Ewan would end things with u for that cheap w–re! U are so much better than him!!!! Take him for every penny u can.”

The 51-year-old responded, “What can I do?”

The couple’s split was rumored to have happened sooner, but became public knowledge after it was revealed that McGregor had struck up a relationship with Winstead. The 32-year-old actress also split from her spouse in 2017.

Mavrakis reportedly felt “sick and furious” about the affair allegations when they first emerged.

“She is doing her best to handle it with dignity. But what makes it worse is she has been told Mary Elizabeth had a teenage crush on Ewan. I’m sure a lot of people did but they didn’t go and have an affair with him,” a source close to Mavrakis told reporters.

McGregor and Mavrakis met on the set of a television show in 1995 and soon married. They share four daughters together, one of whom the couple adopted from Mongolia.