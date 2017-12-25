Everything We Know About Kim Kardashian’s Surrogate

In September, Kim Kardashian confirmed that she and her husband Kanye West were expecting another child, this time via surrogate.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and her rapper husband are already parents to daughter North, 4, and son Saint, 2.

The two had debated having further children for quite some time, it was revealed on this season of the E! reality show, but ultimately decided to pursue the surrogacy route.

While her identity has not been revealed, here’s everything we know about Kardashian’s surrogate.

Kim’s reasons for surrogacy

Kardashian’s first two pregnancies were riddled with health problems, making her hesitant to carry a third child on her own.

The celeb suffered from preeclampsia and placenta accreta during her first two pregnancies, she revealed on her blog, both of which put her and the babies at risk for possibly deadly consequences.

On Keeping Up with the Kardashians last season, Kardashian and her mom, Kris Jenner, spoke with two doctors about her options when it comes to a third pregnancy.

“You never know if you might have the same type of problem that could be more serious this time,” Dr. Crane told Kardashian. “You’re always taking a little bit of a chance. There are situations where retained placenta could be life or death.”

“If the two doctors, that I trust, have told me it wouldn’t be safe for me to get pregnant again, I have to listen to that,” Kardashian later said. “But because I don’t know anyone that has been a surrogate or used one, I didn’t really think about that as an option for me.”

She didn’t know initially whose baby she was having

Kardashian’s surrogate didn’t initially know she was going to carry one of America’s most famous babies when she was matched with the KKW beauty CEO and her husband.

Kardashian talked about her decision to reveal her identity to the surrogate on The Real.

“You could do it totally anonymously. You could go that route and I just felt like I wanted whoever’s carrying my baby, like what if they weren’t a fan of me or my husband and what if they didn’t want to be carrying our baby? I wanted to give them that choice and be like, proud and on the same page. I wanted a relationship with her,” she said.

She’s a fan!

Once she found out she was carrying Kardashian and West’s child, the surrogate revealed that she was a fan of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, although not to a creepy degree.

“She was, you know, someone that had watched the show, not like a superfan or anything, that it would have been uncomfortable, but she had seen my struggle and seen how open I was about it,” Kardashian said on The Real. “So she was really proud to do it and really excited.”

They have a great relationship

It’s a lot to ask someone to carry your child, especially when you’re one of the most scrutinized people in America, but Kardashian says she has the “best” relationship with her surrogate.

“I love her,” Kardashian said on The Real. “I have the best relationship with my surrogate. She’s so nice. She is the perfect person to do this for my family. She’s great. She’s been amazing.”

She wasn’t invited to the baby shower

Kardashian’s surrogate wasn’t invited to the lavish cherry blossom-themed baby shower the E! celeb threw for her new child.

It might sound harsh, but Kardashian explained on The Real that she was afraid the unconventional arrangement would confuse her two younger kids, who hadn’t really been talked to about the surrogate at that point.

“I did introduce her to my family, and the reason — I introduced her to my family earlier that day,” Kardashian said of the shower. “I just thought, I don’t know. It was, like, a weird decision to have to make. Of course, I would have wanted her to be there and be a part of it, but I hadn’t really gone that far in explaining it to my kids yet.”

“So I have to figure that out first before they really see, and then if we’re celebrating, you know her, I just wanted to celebrate kind of, the baby,” she continued. “I think I have to explain it to my kids first and figure out how I’m going to explain it to them.”

It’s a girl!

Kardashian and West will be welcoming another daughter soon!

The reality personality accidentally revealed on The Ellen Show that the family is expecting a baby girl.

“People brought toys and gifts [to the baby shower] and we were opening them all up the next day and North said: ‘Mom, since baby sister’s not here, I think I need all of her toys in my room and I’ll play with them and just make sure they’re OK for baby sister,” she told Ellen DeGeneres.

DeGeneres then pointed out that Kardashian had revealed she is expecting a girl, which the beauty mogul confirmed after realizing her slip-up.

The baby will be home soon!

E! News is reporting that Kardashian and West are expecting to bring their third child home soon after the holidays.

“Kim is happy to have a special Christmas with North and Saint before the baby arrives,” a source said. “This will be their last as a family of four, so they want to enjoy that. Kim and Kanye are focusing on them and their holiday traditions. They are excited about Christmas and all of the toys under the tree.”

“North is very excited for the new baby, but Saint doesn’t really understand,” the source added.

Kim is protective of her

Kardashian revealed on Keeping Up with the Kardashians this season that she’s concerned about the public response to her surrogate, which is part of why she’s keeping her identity a secret.

“The fact that this is just what we can do these days, I’m like really thankful,” she said. “Like I’m seriously so grateful for her and that someone is just so like selfless and kind to do this. And I definitely want to keep it private. I don’t want people to find my surrogate. Like I don’t want them to harass her. Like she doesn’t know how to handle stuff like that, this isn’t her world.”

Kim is having a hard time with surrogacy

For a Type-A personality like Kardashian, giving up control of her pregnancy to a surrogate is harder than carrying the child herself.

“You know, it is really different,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “Anyone that says or thinks it is just the easy way out is just completely wrong. I think it is so much harder to go through it this way, because you are not really in control. And, you know, obviously you pick someone that you completely trust and that you have a good bond and relationship with, but it is still … knowing that I was able to carry my first two babies and not, you know, my baby now, it’s hard for me. So, it’s definitely a harder experience than I anticipated just in the control area.”

She continued: “I hated being pregnant … I thought this was going to be so easy, but you know, even in how much I hated it, if I could do it myself I would have preferred that. So that inner struggle is kind of hard, but I am just rolling with it and it is what it is.”

Photo credit: Getty / Craig Barritt