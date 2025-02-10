Everyone Is Saying the Same Things About Brad Pitt’s Super Bowl Cameo

Brad Pitt shared a patriotic message calling for Americans to “huddle up” in a pre-game 2025 Super Bowl commercial Sunday night that left little to be desired among NFL fans. Airing ahead of the showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, the nearly five-minute message of unity had some fans begging for the actor, 61, to “stop talking.”

“It’s time America to huddle up. It’s time for the Super Bowl!” Pitt said in the ad. “By lifting others, that’s how we rise up. We, the people. Today, we come together, not just these players and coaches or these teams and sides. We, all of us, the dreamers, the warriors, the builders and believers. Brought together to celebrate our greatest game.”

While most seemed to agree with Pitt’s message, as the ad dragged on for nearly five minutes, viewers lost interest. On X, one viewer asked, “How f–ing long is this fucking Brad Pitt thing,” with somebody else responding that “the length was the most offensive part.” Others agreed that the ad seemed to stretch several minutes too long, with somebody else requesting, “Can some get Brad Pitt to stop talking now,” as a fourth person said that the actor was “yapping too much.”

During the commercial, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star shared a call for unity among Americans, stating that “when we are bound by a common goal, we’ve reached heights, authored achievements, pushed progress. Not alone, but together. In ways that have lifted the world and one another.” The actor noted that “the huddle is a metaphor for our history, for the power found in our shared purpose. It’s in our collective spirit, not just in the highest times, but in the hardest, in the darkness and the trouble and the struggle.”

However, the message was lost on many, who said that the music in the background was far too loud. One viewer took to social media to ask, “What did Brad Pitt just say? I didn’t hear one thing except when he said ‘huddle up,’ as another person said they “could barely even hear what Brad Pitt was saying because of the music being too loud.” A third wrote that “the music is SO LOUD and his voice is too quiet. You lost me. Which is sad cuz I bet it’s really good, just can’t hear what he’s saying.”

“This Brad Pitt deal for the Super Bowl is cool and all, but the music is too loud and I only hear every other word from him,” somebody else wrote. “Doesn’t anyone preview these things?”

Pitt concluded his Sunday message by with a call-to-action, telling Americans, “Today, we celebrate the urgency of now, the thrill of what’s next, the glory of this game, and we do it as one. It’s time, America, to huddle up. It’s time for the Super Bowl.”

During Sunday night’s game, fans also got a look at Pitt’s upcoming racing drama F1, a trailer for the film dropping during the game.