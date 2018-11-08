Every Time Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Has Gushed About His ‘Girls’

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and his girlfriend, Lauren Hashian welcomed their second daughter earlier this year, and his kids now rule his Instagram feed.

Johnson may have decisive control of both the box office and the weight room, but his kids are definitely in charge of his Instagram profile. The acclaimed actor cannot help but gush over his daughters online, both with pictures and long notes about their growing antics. His posts range from charming anecdotes to heartfelt moments, as well as the kind of comical scenarios only busy parents will understand.

Johnson has become a force to reckon with in the entertainment industry. He has the kind of box office draw that few celebrities can maintain these days. It seems that audiences will turn up to see him in anything, from action films to family comedies, and even animated films with just his voice in them.

This could be thanks in large part to his social media clout. The actor has just the right mixture of relatability, charm and extraordinary skills to unite all kinds of followers. His front-facing camera rants filmed in the gym are inspiring, his backstage set photos are intriguing and his promotions never feel too cloying. These days, however, all of that is taking backseat to his adorable parenting posts.

Johnson and Hashian welcomed their first daughter, Jasmine, in December of 2015. In April, she was joined by their second girl, Tiana Gia. The proud dad also has an older daughter named Simone, born in 2001. She was born during Johnson’s marriage to Dany Garcia, before the couple divorced back in 2007.

Here are some of the highlights from Johnson’s viral parenting posts on social media.

Tiana Gia Birth Announcement

Back in April, Johnson posted a long ode to his newborn daughter, along with an adorable photo from a hospital bed.

“Skin to skin. Our mana. Blessed and proud to bring another strong girl into this world. Tiana Gia Johnson came into this world like a force of nature and Mama [Lauren Hashian] labored and delivered like a true rockstar.

I was raised and surrounded by strong, loving women all my life, but after participating in baby Tia’s delivery, it’s hard to express the new level of love, respect and admiration I have for [Lauren Hashian] and all mamas and women out there.

Word to the wise gentlemen, it’s critical to be by your lady’s head when she’s delivering, being as supportive as you can.. holding hands, holding legs, whatever you can do. But, if you really want to understand the single most powerful and primal moment life will ever offer – watch your child being born. Its a life changer and the respect and admiration you have for a woman, will forever be boundless.

And to my third and youngest daughter, Tiana Gia – like I did when your two older sisters Simone Alexandra and Jasmine Lia were born, you have my word, I’ll love, protect, guide and make ya laugh for the rest of my life.

Your crazy dad has many responsibilities and wears many hats in this big ol’ world, but being your dad will always be the one I’m most proud to wear.

Oh and one more thing.. you’re gonna love rollin’ in daddy’s pick up truck.”

Potential

Johnson sees a whole lot of possibilities for his daughters, as he noted in the caption for this heartwarming shot of Jasmine trying to feed him.

“She can be anything she wants. She can sit at any table,” he wrote. “She can trailblaze a path, while humbly and gratefully recognizing those before her who paved the way. She and her big sister, Simone and her baby sister, Tiana Gia will always have a strong voice and always make a positive impact.”

“She can also just forcefully shove a buttery, delicious croissant in daddy’s mouth when daddy is on a very strict diet,” he joked.

Painted Nails

Johnson may seem like one of the busiest men in the world these days, but back in September he revealed that even he cannot get out of his daughters’ impromptu manicures.

“Me: Come here baby, give daddy a kiss I gotta go to work,” he wrote. “Jazzy: But daddy you need your nails painted. Me: Sorry baby, daddy’s gotta go to work. Jazzy: No daddy you really need your nails painted – as she looks up at me with her mama’s gorgeous blue eyes. Me: Yes, you’re absolutely right – daddy needs his nails painted.”

He added the hashtag “papa bear priorities.”

Sleeping Like a Baby

Johnson revealed an adorable photo of Tiana sleeping last month, but he undercut it with his frank caption.

“Me: Come here baby, daddy’s gonna sing to you,” he began. Giana Gia: Falls fast asleep by the time daddy sings the 2nd verse. Me: Good Lord my honey coated gravel voice is effective. I’m feelin’ very good about myself right now.”

“Tiana Gia: Proceeds to poo… BIG,” he went on. “Me: Questioning how I should interpret this entire emasculating situation.”

Designated Spotter

An international superstar like Johnson has to find ways to get quality time with his kids when he can, and last month Johnson did just that. In this photo, he revealed that Jasmine accompanied him to the gym.

“My lil’ Jasmine Lia just looooves coming to hang out with me in the #IronParadise while I clang and bang and crank out loud tunes,” he wrote. “It warms my cold black heart as she just sits on the ground and looks up in complete loving awe and says ‘Wow daddy you’re so strong’ while I hammer away.”

6-Month-Birthday

Johnson showed off that “honey coated gravel voice” he had bragged about earlier in this post celebrating Tianna’s 6-month-birthday.

Play Time / Get Out The Vote

Johnson shared another candid with Jasmine as the month came to a close, once again exemplifying how parenting takes precedence over his soaring career.

“Working late and had only 3hrs sleep when this tornado busts in our bedroom, jumps on me and pleads with me to get up and take her to my closet (she keeps toys in my closet) to play,” he wrote. “We get there and then – surprise – she refuses to play and just wants me to hold her while she makes fart noises.”

“Tired as all hell, but thought ehh there’s gonna come a time, years from now when jumping in my arms is the last thing she wants to do and ain’t gonna be cool anymore — so I’ll always take these moments while I can,” he finished.

Johnson repurposed the same photo just this week to drive his followers to the voting booth and mock Kevin Hart in the process.

“Get out and VOTE,” he wrote. “Don’t do it for me. Do it for our little ones.”

Painted Nails Pt. 2

Finally, Johnson paused for another manicure this week: this time, Halloween themed. It seems that as far as Jasmine is concerned, her dad cannot go off to work without some color on his nails.