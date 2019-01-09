Every Ring Kylie Jenner Has Worn That Had People Convinced She Was Engaged

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have been inspiring engagement rumors since day one of their relationship, when they first met at Coachella in 2017.

Thanks to the Kardashian-Jenner family’s knack for delivering surprising news — including Jenner’s pregnancy news she waited to tell until after she’d delivered baby Stormi, you can’t exactly blame fans for speculating at the couple’s relationship status. And given the dozens of photos Jenner shares to social media on just a weekly basis, fans have much to choose from when looking for clues.

Videos by PopCulture.com

What started as a random hookup following the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s breakup from rapper Tyga has turned into a full-on media frenzy surrounding the Jenner and Scott, who told Rolling Stone last month that he and Jenner would be “married soon.”

Continue on to see all the different rings Jenner has flaunted on her wedding finger that have made fans jump to engagement and wedding conclusions.

January 2019

Just weeks after Scott, 26, revealed his upcoming plans to propose to Jenner, 21, in a “fire way,” Jenner shared a photo of herself flaunting her incredible figure — as well as an enormous diamond ring weighing down her ring finger.

“Is than an engagement ring I see??” one of Jenner’s Instagram followers commented, while another wrote, “So are you engaged or not?”

December 2018

Before celebrating the holidays with Scott, Stormi and the rest of her family, Jenner shared a selfie with her left hand rocking a diamond wedding band-type ring resting on her chest.

She also shared a photo of her and Scott to her Instagram Story that month, adding a diamond ring emoji to the top of the photo. Combine that with the fact that Scott frequently refers to Jenner as his “wife” or “wifey,” and fans had enough material to flip over.

March 2018

A month after welcoming daughter Stormi Webster on Feb. 1, Jenner posted a widely-shared photo of herself holding the newborn. While many fans focused on the sweet bundle of joy all wrapped up in a cozy-looking hooded onesie, others noticed a gold ring on her left hand finger, wondering if she and Scott had secretly gotten engaged.

Later that month, she was spotted wearing that same ring while out to dinner with Scott in Los Angeles. Despite the fact that Jenner often wears jewelry on that finger, many fans noticed that the ring looked more like a proper engagement stone than other rings she’s worn in the past.

March 2018

Also in March, fan theories raged after Jenner shared a Snapchat of a diamond ring with the initials “JW” on her ring finger. While the initials may have confused some, die-hard fans knew that they stood for Scott’s birth name, Jacques Webster.

However, Jenner warned fans not to read into it too much, revealing that JW are also the initials of her best friend Jordyn Woods.

“Jacques Webster & Jordyn Woods. Real Ones, OK…” Jenner captioned the Snapchat.

January 2018

In a video released three days after Stormi’s birth in February, Jenner showed off her growing baby bump about a month before welcoming her. In a still image from the video, Jenner holds her belly, flaunting a thick diamond band that many speculated was a wedding ring.

However, speculation died down when fans learned that the two were not living together, according to a source who spoke to PEOPLE.

“Kylie and Travis are not officially living together,” the source said about a week after Stormi’s birth. “He has his own place. They are co-parenting though, and things are going great. They are together and happy.”

November 2017

Less than a year into her relationship with Travis, Jenner shared a cryptic Snapchat of a massive diamond ring on her left finger that first sparked engagement rumors. At that time, although widely speculated, the news of her pregnancy was not confirmed, so fans were paying extra-close attention to any and everything the reality star shared.