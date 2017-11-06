‘Everlasting Love’ Singer Robert Knight Dies at Age 72

Singer Robert Knight has died at age 72, the Tennessean reports.

Knight, who was known for recording the first version of “Everlasting Love,” passed away Sunday after a short illness.

The singer first made his way onto the music scene with quintet the Paramounts before the group disbanded. Knight later attended Tennessee State University, where he sang with a vocal trio, earning himself a solo recording deal. The first song he released under the deal was “Everlasting Love,” with the track hitting No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1967, Entertainment Weekly shares.

The song has since been covered by artists including Carl Carlton, Love Affair, U2 and Gloria Estefan, as well as others.

While Knight never repeated the success he saw with “Everlasting Love,” he released other notable tracks including “Blessed are the Lonely,” “Isn’t it Lonely Together” and “Love on a Mountain Top.”

He later pursued other fields and worked as a lab technician, chemistry teacher, and grounds crew member at Vanderbilt University in Nashville.

Photo Credit: Getty / Rick Diamond