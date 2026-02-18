‘Even Stevens’ Star Breaks Down in Tears Amid Cancer Scare

Christy Carlson Romano shared an emotional update on her health as she revealed she’s in the midst of a cancer scare.

The Even Stevens alum, 41, took to Instagram on Tuesday as she revealed through tears that she had received a positive result during recent cancer screenings she and her husband, Brendan Rooney, underwent due to their family history of the disease.

(Photo Credit: JC Olivera/Variety via Getty Images)

“My husband’s came back completely negative,” Romano said of receiving the results back, sighing as she then added, “Mine did not come back negative.”

The former Disney Channel star will now undergo a PET scan, which uses “a radioactive substance called a tracer to look for disease in the body,” according to the National Library of Medicine, and is “fighting with companies” to get the scan covered by insurance.

Romano then broke down in tears as she remembered late Dawson’s Creek star James Van Der Beek, who died on Feb. 11 at the age of 48 following a battle with colorectal cancer.

“I live in Austin, and I was able to meet James Van Der Beek a bunch. His family’s amazing. He’s a pillar of our community in Texas,” Romano continued. “They always were raising money for the most amazing charities, and he’s not with us anymore. Cancer is everywhere. Which is why I got this test.”

Romano admitted that she’s still in “disbelief” about the results of her screening and was trying not to think about them “much” during this “very vulnerable” time in her life, which comes about a year after she was “shot in the face” while shooting clay pigeons for her husband’s birthday.

“It’s time to have a strong sense of faith and know that it’s in God’s hands, most of it,” continued the Vulnerable podcast host, who shares daughters Sophia, 7, and Isabella, 9, with Rooney. “I’m sure people think I’m overreacting, but I’m not, because cancer is pretty serious, and I have two little girls.”

“This is a very emotional post,” Carlson added through her tears as she vowed to keep pushing for answers about her health. “When you’re somebody like me, you kinda have to take life a day at a time, really be grateful for all the amazing stuff around you. That’s why I always try to make jokes, and I try to be funny. Not just because I’m trying to be liked, or stay relevant. I don’t share that a lot.”

Romano admitted in her caption that while she didn’t want to come off as “cringe,” she wanted to share her health update as she encouraged others to get screened. “I’m nervous and a bit scared (heck who wouldn’t be!),” the actress added, concluding, “Let’s keep the good vibes going and I will keep you all posted as I get more information.”