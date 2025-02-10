Christy Carlson Romano is thankful to be alive after she suffered horrific injuries while shooting clay pigeons with her husband. In a video shared to Instagram Saturday, the Disney Channel alum, 40, revealed that she was hospitalized a day earlier after she was “shot in the eye” during an outing to celebrate her husband’s Brendan Rooney’s birthday on Friday.

“Yesterday was my husband’s birthday and I took him to shoot clay pigeons as a present,” Romano captioned the video, in which she could be seen sporting injuries to her right eye and forehead. “There was another party with us and they unsafely fired in the wrong direction and shot me in the face.”

The Even Stevens star said that she was “hit in 5 places,” and “one was less than an inch from hitting me directly in my right eye.” Romano credited her husband – with whom she shares daughters Isabella Victoria, 8, and Sophia Elizabeth, 5 – for having “immediately sprung into action, assessed me, and rushed me to the hospital.” She added that one of the fragments “got lodged behind my eye and it is too risky to remove surgically at this time,” and doctors will continue to monitor me (I can see normally at the moment).”

“With everything that happened, all I can think about is how grateful I am to be alive,” she continued. “I love my daughters, husband, family, and friends so much. I saw my life flash before my eyes and I’m telling you, hug the people around you every chance you can. Life can change in an instant.”

In the accompanying video, the Kim Possible alum thanked the first responders who came to her aid as well as the medical staff as St. David’s South Austin Medical Center, sharing they’re just the most amazing, superhero people to take care of us at our most desperate times.”

“This is really bad tonight,” the actress concluded the video. “Everything’s kinda clearing out, but I get to say I got shot in the face, and lived to tell the tale. Be grateful for every day.”

In the comments section, Rooney shared a message of support for his wife, writing, “You are the bravest, toughest, most stoic and badass woman I have ever met. I am so thankful you are alive. I am so thankful you are the mother to our children. I wouldn’t know what to do without you. I love you more than life itself.”

In his own post about the terrifying incident, he joked, “My wife gets shot, I ask to take a picture for the record, she flips me the bird and smiles (she nearly lost her eye mind you). When they say there’s no such thing as, ‘The One’ they lie…” He added, “I love you so much and I’m so grateful you’re safe and that you’re going to be okay. I will be by your side forever.”

In an update shared to her Instagram Stories, Romano said she was “feeling the love” from fans, who have filled her comments with well-wishes. Among them was included Candace Cameron Bure, who commented, “Whoa- I’m so sorry this happened! So scary and glad you’re safe.”