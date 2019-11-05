Evangeline Lilly Shaves Her Head in Dramatic Transformation Video

Evangeline Lilly is sporting a brand new look after shaving her head. The Lost actress took to Instagram Saturday to reveal the bold haircut, just one day after teasing her followers with videos of her at-home haircut. “Hello [world]. It’s a BEAUTIFUL day,” she captioned the selfie showing off the buzz cut.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Evangeline Lilly (@evangelinelillyofficial) on Nov 2, 2019 at 2:08pm PDT

In the selfie, which appears to be taken from inside a car, the 40-year-old smiles softly into the camera, accessorizing with a pair of large statement earrings.

Fans immediately took to the comments section of the post to share their shock as well as praise the new look.

“I love your scruffy, sweet head!!!!” actress Michelle Monaghan wrote.

“you look so beautiful! i’m actually speechless,” another said.

“OMG I JUST SCREAMED,” another said.

“Your hair looks awesome!!” someone wrote.

“What the f— have you done?” one user wrote bluntly.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Evangeline Lilly (@evangelinelillyofficial) on Nov 1, 2019 at 9:31am PDT

Lilly’s big reveal came after she showed a transformation video shaving just one side of her head while keeping the other side full for her long locks. “#homecut (swipe) Stop or keep going??” the Ant-Man and the Wasp star captioned the post, adding, “For those of you that follow me on @thesquickerwonkers…you already know.”

Photos on The Squickerwonkers‘ Instagram posted Wednesday showed Lilly’s new cut in full view as she read to children at school.

Her followers felt passionate about her new look.

“Go with whatever makes you happy. You will look amazing no matter what!” one wrote.

“Go for full GI Jane look,” another said.

“That’s dope,” someone else said. “Short hair= fun hair.”

“I would say STOP!!! WTF!!! But then i’d remember its not my first time too doing that kind of crazy, soooooo…GO FOR IT!!!!!!” wrote another.

It’s unclear whether Lilly’s look is for a role, as many fans have wondered. She’s currently set to star in Happy Life, an upcoming romantic dramedy also starring Alexandra Daddario and Ike Barinholtz.

Lilly first rose to fame portraying Kate Austen on the hit ABC series Lost, and has since made a name for herself in blockbuster franchises like The Hobbit and the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Ant-Man films. She’s set to reprise her role of Hope van Dyne in Ant-Man 3, which is expected to hit theaters in 2022. She most recently played the character in Avengers: Endgame.

