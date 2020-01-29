Evan Rachel Wood Locks Down Her Twitter Account After Kobe Bryant ‘Rapist’ Tweet Backlash

Evan Rachel Wood delivered quite the controversial tweet shortly after the news of the helicopter crash that took the lives of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others first surfaced. The Westworld star didn’t let much time go by before bringing up a past allegation regarding Bryant.

“I am heartbroken for Kobe’s family,” Wood wrote on Twitter at the time. “He was a sports hero. He was also a rapist. And all of these truths can exist simultaneously.”

That remark, which referenced his 2003 sexual assault case that was dropped and later settled out of court, struck a chord with the grieving fans of his. That led to a barrage of backlash directed at her, which appears to have led to her taking down her account for the public to see.

It was discovered two days later that her Twitter was locked and marked private.

She did delete that tweet and put out another one in which she wrote, “What has happened is tragic.” That, though, wasn’t enough to quiet the backlash, only ramping it up as it fueled more comments.

“You should’ve kept this deleted. Have some empathy,” one user wrote. “People have died here, it’s not the time to push your agenda.”

“I’m a huge fan of you, but now is really the time hun,” another response read. “A family’s is grieving. A wife lost her husband. Children lost their father. If you don’t have anything nice to say it’s best not to say anything at all.”

In addition to her setting her Twitter to private, Wood has also marked her Instagram private.

Since the devastating tragedy occurred on Sunday, investigators announced recently that they have recovered all of the bodies after needing to continue into Monday due to darkness the night prior. TMZ has also shared a new story that suggests the pilot of the helicopter may have misjudged the mountainous terrain while dealing with the heavy fog.