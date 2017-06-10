Eva Mendes Channels Old Hollywood Glam In New Photo Shoot

Eva Mendes has been out of the spotlight for some time, but the actress is looking better than ever!

The 43-year-old took to Instagram Friday to show off her new ‘do from a recent photoshoot. In the picture Mendes rocks chunky gold jewelry in the sultry snap, with a bold red lip and a fun, blunt bob wig.

She captioned the pic, “Friday 💋.”

Check out the old school Hollywood glam photo below:

Friday 💋 A post shared by Eva Mendes (@evamendes) on Jun 9, 2017 at 9:01am PDT

Ryan Gosling’s other half has been staying close to home as of late, and made her first public appearance in months back in March. The actress attended New York & Company’s Miami store launch while promoting her clothing line with the brand.

“What people don’t know about me is that I love being home,” the Miami native said in a recent interview with SHAPE magazine. “Instead of hitting the red carpet, I’d rather be with our girls.”

The Hitch actress shares two children with Gosling — Esmeralda, 2, and Amada, 1.