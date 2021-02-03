Eva Mendes Is 'All for' Plastic Surgery, Clarifying Recent Instagram Comment

✖

While some celebrities use their social media as a way to promote their projects without discussion, some actually interact with their followers in a meaningful way. One of these celebs is actress Eva Mendes, who often responds to comments on her Instagram account. Sometimes this breeds over-familiarity in her followers, like the one who posted on Jan. 30th that Mendes must have reduced her time posting on Instagram because she's "had work done."

"I'm not sure why I'm answering you but here I go," Mendes fired off in response. "I'm posting less because I really want to be present for my family. My little ones need me and posting takes up too much time." Mendes, who shares two daughters with partner Ryan Gosling, does not post pictures of her family on her Instagram account in an attempt to maintain their privacy.

However, many interpreted Mendes' comment as her denouncing plastic surgery, so she took the time to post about it in order to set the record straight. "My friend sent me this," Mendes began. "Regarding this “headline” ...ummm... Kinda. Sorta. But not really."

"Never 'denied plastic surgery,'" she continued. "All I did was reply to a specific comment on SM. Would never deny that stuff. I’m all for it. All. For. It. Also I don’t like the term 'clap back.' Sounds aggressive to me. As a lot of you know, I reply to as many comments as I can. I don’t clap back, I try to connect/communicate." Mendes wrapped up her post with a simple "That’s all. Wanted to clear that up."

Mendes has used her platform on many occasions in order to clear up misunderstandings with her followers. For example, when she recently posted about being a "tired mama," some assumed that meant that Gosling doesn't help with the care of their children. "I love women. I'm a girls' girl. I love connecting to women," Mendes explained. "That's mainly why I have this page. So when I say I'm a 'tired mama' and want to connect to other 'tired mamas.' It's not about excluding the fathers or other caregivers that do so much. It's just me connecting to other women but in no way does it de-value what papas do."