Eva Longoria is apologizing for her post-election remarks that many felt discounted the impact of Black voters on the 2020 presidential election. The Desperate Housewives alum found herself in the midst of controversy after appearing for a post-election interview on MSNBC Sunday, just a day after multiple news organizations called the election for Joe Biden, during which she acknowledged that "women of color showed up in a big way." She sparked backlash with her comment, "You saw in Georgia what Black women have done, but Latina women were the real heroines here."

Longoria's remark that "Latina women were the real heroines" of the election immediately sparked outcry, many feeling that her wording downplayed the role Black women played in helping Biden secure victory. Some on social media accused the actress of "anti-Blackness" and "the erasure of Black Latinx women." After facing criticism, Longoria eventually spoke out, issuing an apology and clarifying her remarks, stating that she misspoke.

Eva Longoria to @AriMelber on the impact of Latina women: “That spirit and perseverance that Latinas use in their daily life, the struggle to pay their bills and the struggle to show up to their jobs … that’s the same perseverance and spirit they used to show up to the polls,” pic.twitter.com/BiATbXbaeG — MSNBC (@MSNBC) November 9, 2020

In a tweet shared later Sunday evening, Longoria said that she was "so sorry and sad to hear that my comments on MSNBC could be perceived as taking credit from Black women." The actress clarified that when she "said that Latinas were heroines in this election, I simply meant that they turned out in greater numbers and voted more progressively than LATINO MEN." She acknowledged that her wording "was not clear," something that she "deeply" regrets.

"There is such a history in our community of anti-Blackness in our community and I would never want to contribute to that, so let me be very clear: Black women have long been the backbone of the Democratic Party, something we have seen played out in this election as well as previous ones," she wrote. "Finally, Black women don't have to do it alone any longer. Latinas (many who identify as Afro-Latina), indigenous women, AAPI women and other women of color are standing with them so we can grow our collective voice and power. Together, we are unstoppable! Nothing but love and support for Black women everywhere! You deserve a standing ovation!!!!"

On Saturday, Biden was declared the projected winner of the election after winning the state of Pennsylvania and securing the necessary 270 electoral votes to win the election. The 2020 election saw the state of Georgia flip blue for the first time since 1992, a feat that many have credited to Stacey Abrams and a network of activists composed of Black female elected officials, voting rights advocates and community organizers. According to Politico, Abrams, who lost in Georgia’s gubernatorial election in 2018, registered more than 800,000 new voters under her Fair Fight and the New Georgia Project organizations.