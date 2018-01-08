Eva Longoria Spotlights Her Baby Bump at Golden Globes

Eva Longoria attended the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night, and the actress looked stunning in a figure-hugging velvet gown with a low-cut neckline. In support of the Time’s Up movement, the dress was black, and showed off Longoria’s baby bump in style.

The actress is currently expecting her first child with her husband, Jose “Pepe” Baston, and was confirmed in December to be four months along, Us Weekly reports. Longoria and Baston are expecting a baby boy, and Baston is already a father to three children from a previous marriage.

A huge number of stars wore black to the Globes on Sunday to support Time’s Up, which aims to end sexual harassment and inequality in the workplace.

After the show, Longoria used Instagram to share her thoughts on the evening.

“Oh what a night!” she wrote. “To witness the sea of solidarity tonight filled my heart with joy. We are going to help women everywhere and across all industries to have a safer and more fair work environment.”

Longoria also made an appearance on friend Reese Witherspoon‘s Instagram, as the actresses accompanied each other to the awards on Sunday.

“Honored to stand with this woman and women everywhere tonight for equality, parity, safety and inclusion,” Witherspoon wrote.

Photo Credit: Getty / Kevork Djansezian / NBC