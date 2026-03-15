‘Euphoria’ Actress Shows off Body Transformation at Oscars

Barbie Ferreira stunned on the 2026 Academy Awards red carpet. The Euphoria star, 29, showed off her new figure in a royal blue gown ahead of the ceremony.

The gown, designed by Zac Posen from GapStudio, featured a low-cut corset top and a full skirt with a bow on the back. She completed her look with Old Hollywood-style waves in her hair, a neutral lipstick and subtle silver jewelry.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Barbie Ferreira at the 98th Annual Oscars held at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/WWD via Getty Images)

Per Us Weekly, her awards show appearance comes years after she opened up about body positivity and self-image. “I was very insecure with my body for a long time,” she told InStyle in 2019, who noted that she could relate to her character on the HBO coming-of-age drama, whose own struggles with body image were documented on the show. “I was absorbing all this media bullshit that basically told me I have to change, and that every woman has to adhere to a certain beauty standard.”

A year later, she still had her struggles. “Sometimes I’m like, ‘I’m the hottest girl in the world!’ And sometimes I’m like, ‘I’m the ugliest girl in the world!’ That doesn’t come from logic, and I essentially look the same in both scenarios, but it’s just my feeling,” she told the Los Angeles Times in 2020. “Sometimes I love talking about it, and sometimes I don’t. Sometimes I’m fed up that I have to even acknowledge my body. People don’t ask thin people: ‘How do you have the confidence to go outside? How do you have the confidence to wear clothes?’ I have been called brave just for existing my whole life.”

Her new film, Mile End Kicks, will be released this coming April. The film follows a 24-year-old music critic who gets romantically involved with members of an indie band in Montreal. The film is set to be released on April 17.