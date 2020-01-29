Eric Idle Breaks Silence Over ‘Cruel and Sad’ Death of ‘Monty Python’ Star Terry Jones

Following the news of the passing of Monty Python co-star and founder Terry Jones, many of the late comedian’s Monty Python collaborators have spoken out about how much he meant to them. One member of the Monty Python troupe, Eric Idle, even posted a lovely tribute his “dearly beloved brother” Jones on Twitter on Wednesday.

Thank you all for your kind thoughts and messages of support for our dearly beloved brother Terry. It is a cruel and sad thing. But let’s remember just what joy he brought to all of us. — Eric Idle (@EricIdle) January 22, 2020

Idle wasn’t the only Monty Python star who took to Twitter to break their silence on Jones’ passing, John Cleese also detailed just how seriously this loss will be felt.

“Just heard about Terry J,” Cleese wrote. “It feels strange that a man of so many talents and such endless enthusiasm, should have faded so gently away… Of his many achievements, for me the greatest gift he gave us all was his direction of ‘Life of Brian’. Perfection.”

Jones’ family confirmed to Metro that he had passed away Tuesday after a battle with a rare form of dementia, FTD. They also released a statement about the legacy that the Monty Python co-founder left behind.

“We are deeply saddened to have to announce the passing of beloved husband and father, Terry Jones,” the statement read. “Terry passed away on the evening of 21 January 2020 at the age of 77 with his wife Anna Soderstrom by his side after a long, extremely brave but always good humoured battle with a rare form of dementia, FTD.”

“Over the past few days his wife, children, extended family and many close friends have been constantly with Terry as he gently slipped away at his home in North London,” the family continued. “We have all lost a kind, funny, warm, creative and truly loving man whose uncompromising individuality, relentless intellect and extraordinary humour has given pleasure to countless millions across six decades.”

“We, his wife Anna, children Bill, Sally, Siri and extended family would like to thank Terry’s wonderful medical professionals and carers for making the past few years not only bearable but often joyful,” they concluded. “We hope that this disease will one day be eradicated entirely. We ask that our privacy be respected at this sensitive time and give thanks that we lived in the presence of an extraordinarily talented, playful and happy man living a truly authentic life, in his words ‘Lovingly frosted with glucose.’”

Photo Credit: John Lamparski/WireImage/Getty Images