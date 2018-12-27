‘Empire’ Star Terrence Howard Engaged to Ex-Wife Mira Pak After Christmas Proposal

Second time’s the charm for Empire’s Terrence Howard and fiancé, Mira Pak. The two are engaged again after Howard proposed to her over the weekend and she said yes.

Sources close to the couple told TMZ that he popped the question Sunday evening at Crustacean Beverly Hills in front of friends and family.

The two were dressed to the nines, with Howard looking dapper — just like his character Lucious Lyon — and Pak modeling an elegant gown for the special occasion. Her main accessory didn’t come in the form of fabric though. The soon-to-be wife was rocking a beautiful, 7-carat VVS diamond and rose gold engagement ring commissioned by celebrity jeweler Ben Baller.

That ring’s ballin’ all right! It’s said to be worth around a million dollars.

After Howard’s heartfelt proposal, he gave an emotional toast in front of everyone saying, “It took me 45 years to find you but now that I have you in my 50th year, I will spend the rest of eternity at your side.”

The newly engaged couple were first married in 2013, but Pak filed for divorce in 2015 while pregnant with the couple’s first child. The divorce may have been the result of reported domestic violence.

In an interview with Rolling Stone in 2015, the actor casually mentioned that he slapped his wife in front of his children, resulting in him catching a deserved amount of criticism. In his words, “She was talking to me real strong, and I lost my mind and slapped her in front of the kids.”

After that interview, the actor took to Twitter to dispute his previous comments of domestic abuse writing, “I’ve never been abusive to anyone in my entire life. I have loved and paid the price for love. I am the same loving being since day 1!”

In the interview with Rolling Stone, he claimed he was merely defending himself, as his then-wife was macing him.

Howard only admitted to striking one wife, although multiple other women have come forward to say he assaulted them.

Regardless, the now-engaged couple rekindled their love earlier this year and sparks flew.

This may be their second-go-around but it’s not Howard’s first time at second chances with an ex-wife. The actor married Lori McCommas in 1989, and they later divorced in 2003, but were married again in 2005, to then divorce two years later in 2007. After that, he briefly married Michelle Ghent from 2010 to 2013.