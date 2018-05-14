‘Empire’ Star Taraji P. Henson Is Engaged to Kelvin Hayden

Taraji P. Henson thought she was celebrating Mother’s Day on Sunday, but at the end of the day, she had something else to gush over — an engagement.

The Empire star revealed on Instagram that former NFL star Kelvin Hayden proposed on the holiday, sharing a photo of her ring along with a dessert plate that read “Congratulations.”

“He started with the Cartier love bracelet BUT that was my #Mothersday gift and then he dropped to his knee and I almost passed out!!!,” Henson wrote. “😩😩😂😂😂#sheisofficiallyoffthemarket and she is sooooooooooooo HAPPY!!!!!! #GODIS 💍💋💋💋.”

The actress is mom to son Marcel Johnson from a previous relationship, celebrating the day as a mom and as a new fiancée. Also on Sunday, Henson and Hayden dined with Hayden’s mom to celebrate the occasion.

Henson and Hayden have been dating for over two years, though the star rarely addresses their romance publicly. She first spoke about her relationship in December 2017, saying she was “very happy.”

“I’m very happy. Everything is coming together,” the star said in an interview on Essence‘s podcast “Yes, Girl!” at the time. “I’m happy in my personal life.”

“I’m not the type to blast my personal business. But, you know, I think that’s important for people to know. I’m happy. I’m very very happy. I just am,” she added. “And you know, we’ve been together for two years. No one would really know that because I don’t really blast my info like that. But I’m very happy.”

Earlier this year, Henson told PEOPLE that Hayden is nothing but supportive when it comes to her career.

“He’s just like, my No. 1 fan, there for support,” she said. “What I love is that he doesn’t really pay attention to it all. He loves me for me.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Kevin Mazur