‘Empire’ Actor Jussie Smollett’s Los Angeles Concert Still on After Attack

Jussie Smollett’s Los Angeles concert is still on following the Empire star’s homophobic and racist attack in Chicago on Tuesday.

According to Paul Kacik, a buyer for Sean Healy Presents who spoke to the Los Angeles Times, Smollet is still scheduled to perform at the famed West Hollywood venue the Troubadour on Saturday unless they “hear anything different.”

The venue’s calendar, which is current and up-to-date, also shows that the performance is still scheduled, and Smollett recently retweeted a Monday plug for the Troubadour show.

The show will come just four days after the actor, who came out as gay during a 2015 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, suffered a brutal attack while leaving a Subway restaurant in Chicago during the early morning hours of Tuesday, Jan. 30.

The actor was reportedly approached by two men wearing ski masks who began yelling racial and homophobic slurs, physically assaulted him, poured an unknown chemical substance on him believed to be bleach, and wrapped a rope around his neck. Smollett stated that his attackers yelled “MAGA country,” referencing Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan, as they walked away.

Citing a police spokesman, the Chicago Sun-Times reports that Smollett returned to his apartment after the attack and his manager called police. When authorities arrived, a “thin, light rope” was still around Smollett’s neck.

Under the suggestion of police, Smollett was driven to Northwestern Hospital by his manager to be treated for lacerations on his face and neck. He was later released and is said to be “mostly physically O.K.” but “more emotionally shook up.”

The Chicago Police Department stated that the attack was “a possible racially-charged assault and battery” and that it was being treated “as a possible hate crime.”

Investigators began scouring the area near the crime scene throughout Tuesday searching for external cameras and other video recording equipment that may have caught the attack in the hopes of identifying the two suspects, who have not yet been apprehended.

Just eight days prior to the incident, a letter had been sent to Fox Studios in Chicago threatening Smollett’s life. “You will die black f—,” the letter, pieced together in cut out letters, read.

In response to the attack, the Empire cast members will have armed security as production continues in Chicago. The series held an “emotional” production meeting Tuesday morning to inform cast and crew members of the attack on Smollett and inform them that Fox had upped security.