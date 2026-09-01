Emmy-Winning Actress Sparks Worries After Concerning Behavior

Jaime Pressly was asked to leave a California hotel after witnesses raised concerns about her behavior during a stay ahead of her scheduled GalaxyCon appearance, according to TMZ.

Sources told the outlet that she was staying at the Signia by Hilton San Jose last Thursday, Aug. 27, ahead of the convention at the nearby San Jose McEnery Convention Center.

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According to the witnesses, Pressly spent roughly 30 minutes in the hotel lobby talking loudly on her phone while drinking alcohol and using profanity. They said she appeared to be under the influence.

During the phone conversation, witnesses reportedly heard the My Name Is Earl actress say, “Mommy loves you” and “You are the best husband I have ever divorced and you are good to our kids.”

Someone eventually complained about Pressly’s behavior, prompting two hotel security guards to approach her, according to the report. Witnesses said she initially continued her phone conversation and appeared to ignore the guards.

After ending the call, Pressly allegedly approached a woman who was attending a wedding at the hotel and touched her arm while discussing the security guards. She then received another phone call before a guard intervened and told her, “We’re done.”

Witnesses told TMZ that Pressly later stepped outside to smoke. About 10 minutes afterward, she returned to the hotel holding hands with a valet employee and went to the bar, where she ordered another drink, according to the report.

Security eventually escorted Pressly from the property. One witness said a guard told her she needed to leave because she had put her hands on another guest, apparently referring to the woman attending the wedding. A source familiar with the situation said Pressly left voluntarily.

Sources also told the outlet that Pressly was dealing with family matters at the time and that those circumstances contributed to her behavior.

Pressly ultimately canceled her scheduled appearance at GalaxyCon. Her representative did not immediately respond to TMZ’s request for comment.

The actress has previously faced a DUI case. In 2011, she pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor DUI and received no jail time, according to TODAY.

Pressly has three children. She shares twin sons with longtime boyfriend Hamzi Hijazi and has another son with music producer Eric Cubiche. She was previously married to entertainment lawyer Simran Singh from 2009 to 2011.

The hotel declined to comment on the situation, citing privacy obligations. “Given our privacy obligations, we are unable to provide any information,” a spokesperson said.