Two-time Emmy winner Jeff Margolis has died. He was 78.

His death was announced by the Directors Guild of America, although no cause of death was given.

Margolis was best known for directing live events and specials. Some of his biggest works were with several of the most beloved comedians of all time, like 1979’s Richard Pryor: Live in Concert or 1984’s Be Somebody… or Be Somebody’s Fool! featuring Mr. T.

He was nominated for six Emmys for directing the Oscars from 1991 to 1996. He won an Emmy for the 1995 Oscars, and for Sammy Davis Jr.’s 60th Anniversary Celebration.

In addition, he worked with some of the biggest names in music on live shows, like Frank Sinatra, Michael Jackson, Dolly Parton, Whitney Houston, Ringo Starr, Quincy Jones, Cher, and plenty more.

Margolis wrote a memoir in 2020, entitled We’re Live in 5: My Extraordinary Life in Television.

“Jeff Margolis created some of the most unforgettable moments in awards show history, and we are grateful that the Screen Actors Guild Awards was among them. For over 16 years, Jeff helped shape the telecast into a celebration worthy of the actors it honors. We are profoundly grateful for his contributions and will miss him dearly,” said the Screen Actors Guild Awards Committee in a statement.

He is survived by three children and two grandchildren.