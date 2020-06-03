Emma Watson Sparks Backlash Over 'Blackout Tuesday' Posts

Emma Watson is facing backlash and being accused of performative activism following her participation in Blackout Tuesday, a social media initiative that aimed at muting self-promotional and commercial content in favor of amplifying black voices following the police killing of George Floyd. On Tuesday, the Harry Potter alum joined the long list of celebrities and other social media users taking to Instagram to share a black square with the appropriate hashtags, though it quickly landed her in hot water.

In an attempt to show solidarity for the Black Lives Matter movement, Watson shared three identical posts to her account Tuesday, each bearing a black square, framed in white. She included the hashtags "Blackout Tuesday," "The Show Must Be Paused," "Amplify Melanated Voices," and "Amplify Black voices."

Given Watson's history of social activism, many were upset that the three posts, which included nothing more than hashtags and did not mention Floyd, marked the first time she had addressed Floyd's passing, which has prompted global protests against police brutality and systemic racism. Many slammed her for editing the black squares to match the aesthetic of her account, while others pointed out that she failed to include any useful information, such as links to where to donate. Keep scrolling to see what fans had to say.