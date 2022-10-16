Emma Watson Mourns 'Harry Potter' Co-Star Robbie Coltrane After Death

Emma Watson shared a touching tribute to her Harry Potter co-star Robbie Coltrane on Instagram on Friday, after news of Coltrane's death first broke. Watson and Coltrane both appeared in all eight Harry Potter films, and in her Story post Watson emphasized how she had practically grown up alongside Coltrane. She included a recent photo of them together as adults.

"Rest in Peace, Robbie Coltrane. Robbie was like the most fun uncle I've ever had but most of all he was deeply caring and compassionate towards me as a child and an adult," Watson wrote. "His talent was so immense it made sense he played a giant – he could fill ANY space with his brilliance. Robbie, if I ever get to be so kind as you were to me on a film set I promise I'll do it in your name and memory."

"Know how much I adore and admire you," Watson continued, addressing Coltrane directly. "I'll really miss your sweetness, your nicknames, your warmth, your laughs and your hugs. You made us a family. Know you were that to us."

Watson concluded: "There was no better Hagrid. you made it a joy to be Hermione." The actress was one of many stars from the sprawling Harry Potter ensemble to post a public memorial for Coltrane this weekend. In particular, the younger members of the cast reflected on how Coltrane had helped make them feel at ease on the film set from the very beginning.

"Robbie was one of the funniest people I've met and used to keep us laughing constantly as kids on the set," wrote Daniel Radcliffe. "I've especially fond memories of him keeping our spirits up on Prisoners of Azkaban, when we were all hiding from the torrential rain for hours in Hagrid's hut and he was telling stories and cracking jokes to keep morale up. I feel incredibly lucky that I got to meet and work with him and very sad that he's passed."

Coltrane died at a hospital near his home in Scotland on Friday, Oct. 14. The exact details of his death are not clear, but he was reportedly suffering from a series of overlapping illnesses that have kept him in a wheelchair since about 2016. He appeared in a wheelchair in last year's Harry Potter 20th anniversary special on HBO Max, where he reflected on how his legacy as an actor will outlive him.

"The legacy of the movies is that my children's generation will show them to their children," he said. "So you could be watching it in 50 years' time, easy. I'll not be here, sadly, but Hagrid will, yes."