'Harry Potter' Fans Flood Social Media With Hagrid Tributes Following Robbie Coltrane's Death

Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane passed away this week, and people are mourning him all around the world. From friends and colleagues to fans who grew up on the Harry Potter franchise, Coltrane's death hit hard. He has received some of the most heart-warming tributes of any celebrity since the advent of social media.
Coltrane is best known to most people in the world for playing Rubeus Hagrid in all eight Harry Potter movies, though he had a long and legendary career even before then. He had also worked with actors from every corner of the industry, and had clearly left a strong impression on many of them. Many could not overstate their admiration for the actor.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Coltrane passed away at a hospital near his home of an undisclosed illness. He was 72 years old. Here is a look at how fans are memorializing this legendary performer.
Poignant Words
Many fans found that Coltrane himself had left behind some poignant words for his own memorial in the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary special on HBO Max. There, he said that he was pleased to think of his performance delighting viewers for decades to come – even after he was dead.
Fan Art
RIP Robbie Coltrane. You will be our Hagrid, Always. pic.twitter.com/KXutSegh7C— RedVelvet 💚🤍💜 (@emmasiobhan22) October 14, 2022
Fan art 🎨 my tribute to Mr Robbie Coltrane such a sad loss of an amazing actor and funny guy stared in some awesome movies in his life and Robbies greatest one for me was cracker he was absolutely amazing in this series. And may you R.I.P Big man god bless you Robbie 🙏 🎬🎥❤️🌹 pic.twitter.com/5Xug0nzL2Z— Alan Mercury Taylor (@jaydenswiz) October 14, 2022
Many fans shared their artwork of Hagrid or of Coltrane himself to honor the late actor.
HP Co-Stars
I will miss the random chats about all subjects under the sun.And I'll never forget in September 2000, Robbie Coltrane came over to a very nervous 14yr old me on my 1st ever day on a movie set and said "Enjoy it, you'll be great". Thank you for that x— James Phelps (@James_Phelps) October 14, 2022
I was saddened to learn that fellow #HarryPotter cast member, Robbie Coltrane died today. Always jovial, he brought warmth, light and laughter to any set he walked on to. RIP Robbie, Beloved Giant of comedy.x pic.twitter.com/NGT644dA7K— Warwick Davis (@WarwickADavis) October 14, 2022
Coltrane's co-stars shared their memories from a decade of working with the actor.
Other Actors
I hope it’s OK to spout memories: I used to ride with Robbie Coltrane between Manchester and London in his sort-of-restored MGA. I’d roll him cigarettes while he discoursed on the ways of the world, and I don’t think I’ve ever laughed or learned so much in my life.— Hugh Laurie (@hughlaurie) October 14, 2022
I first met Robbie Coltrane almost exactly 40 years ago. I was awe/terror/love struck all at the same time. Such depth, power & talent: funny enough to cause helpless hiccups & honking as we made our first TV show, “Alfresco”. Farewell, old fellow. You’ll be so dreadfully missed— Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) October 14, 2022
Other actors remembered Coltrane fondly as well – even those who may not have worked with him for a decade.
Other Interactions
I was doing all the interviews for the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter last December, including one with Robbie Coltrane. It was a really moving interview as he was as recounting his time on the series and the impact it had on children around the world… 2/4— Stefan Pape (@stefanpape29) October 15, 2022
I said I was being honest, all I wanted when I was 10 years old was for Hagrid to come to my house and say “you’re a wizard Stefan”. There was a moment’s pause before he said “spin me round”. So I did and he looked at me dead in the eyes, and he said “you’re a wizard Stefan”. 4/4— Stefan Pape (@stefanpape29) October 15, 2022
Of course, Coltrane left a mark on others besides actors as well. Many people including fans, reporters and crew members had fond memories of chance meetings with Coltrane.
Respect
Reading an obituary about Robbie Coltrane that’s crammed with ten (10!) references to his weight, and I’m reminded once again that regardless of talent or accomplishment, the dignity fat celebrities are offered in death is scarce— Alice Slater 🍂 (@alicemjslater) October 15, 2022
See, I were writing Robbie Coltrane’s obituary, I wouldn’t spend the first paragraph making clumsy allusions to his weight and ganching that he didn’t like journalists enough. pic.twitter.com/zMRWeAWQcn— Mic “spooky” Wright (@brokenbottleboy) October 15, 2022
Many fans were put off by the way that Coltrane was memorialized in the press or on social media. They thought that he deserved more respect – especially on the very day of his passing.
Other Performances
Awful to hear about Robbie Coltrane. Most will of course remember him as Hagrid, but it's important to note that he was an actor of extraordinary range. Here he is playing Samuel Johnson, compiler of the English Dictionary, on Blackadder! pic.twitter.com/w5mMzUzZPa— Ellen Walker MA (RCA) (@EllenFWalker) October 14, 2022
Robbie Coltrane’s passing is a tragic loss to the world. He was an exceptional actor whose talent knew no bounds. He was beloved to Bond audiences as Valentin Zukovsky in GOLDENEYE and THE WORLD IS NOT ENOUGH as well as to millions who saw him in his multitude of roles. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/hrEXPMN8UJ— James Bond (@007) October 14, 2022
Many fans were sure to point out Coltrane's performances outside of the Harry Potter franchise, encouraging each other to seek out his other work to honor him.