'Harry Potter' Fans Flood Social Media With Hagrid Tributes Following Robbie Coltrane's Death

Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane passed away this week, and people are mourning him all around the world. From friends and colleagues to fans who grew up on the Harry Potter franchise, Coltrane's death hit hard. He has received some of the most heart-warming tributes of any celebrity since the advent of social media.

Coltrane is best known to most people in the world for playing Rubeus Hagrid in all eight Harry Potter movies, though he had a long and legendary career even before then. He had also worked with actors from every corner of the industry, and had clearly left a strong impression on many of them. Many could not overstate their admiration for the actor.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Coltrane passed away at a hospital near his home of an undisclosed illness. He was 72 years old. Here is a look at how fans are memorializing this legendary performer.