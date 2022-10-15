'Harry Potter' Fans Flood Social Media With Hagrid Tributes Following Robbie Coltrane's Death

By Michael Hein

Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane passed away this week, and people are mourning him all around the world. From friends and colleagues to fans who grew up on the Harry Potter franchise, Coltrane's death hit hard. He has received some of the most heart-warming tributes of any celebrity since the advent of social media.

Coltrane is best known to most people in the world for playing Rubeus Hagrid in all eight Harry Potter movies, though he had a long and legendary career even before then. He had also worked with actors from every corner of the industry, and had clearly left a strong impression on many of them. Many could not overstate their admiration for the actor.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Coltrane passed away at a hospital near his home of an undisclosed illness. He was 72 years old. Here is a look at how fans are memorializing this legendary performer.

Poignant Words

Many fans found that Coltrane himself had left behind some poignant words for his own memorial in the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary special on HBO Max. There, he said that he was pleased to think of his performance delighting viewers for decades to come – even after he was dead.

Fan Art

Many fans shared their artwork of Hagrid or of Coltrane himself to honor the late actor.

HP Co-Stars

Coltrane's co-stars shared their memories from a decade of working with the actor.

Other Actors

Other actors remembered Coltrane fondly as well – even those who may not have worked with him for a decade.

Other Interactions

Of course, Coltrane left a mark on others besides actors as well. Many people including fans, reporters and crew members had fond memories of chance meetings with Coltrane.

Respect

Many fans were put off by the way that Coltrane was memorialized in the press or on social media. They thought that he deserved more respect – especially on the very day of his passing.

Other Performances

Many fans were sure to point out Coltrane's performances outside of the Harry Potter franchise, encouraging each other to seek out his other work to honor him.

