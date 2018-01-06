Emma Stone Plays the Adult Star Name Game: Sounds Like a News Anchor

Emma Stone‘s adult film star name doesn’t sound that sexy, according to Jennifer Lawrence.

In an interview with W Magazine, Lawrence went with “Ozzie Ormond.” Her first pet was a schnauzer named Ozzie, and the first street she lived on was called Ormond.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Stone said her adult film star name would be “Chelsea Weathersfield.” She said she always thought the street her family lived on was called “Thunderbird,” but it turned out to be “Weathersfield.”

“Wow, that sounds like a news anchor,” Lawrence said.

“But Chelsea Thunderbird would have been the perfect porn name,” the Battle of the Sexes star said.

“I think Emily Stone is a pretty good porn name,” Lawrence said, referencing Stone’s real first name.

“That’s really nice of you to say!” Stone replied.

“You’re welcome,” Lawrence replied.

Stone and Lawrence also took an “I will not be silent” pledge in a video for W Magazine, along with other celebrities.

Lawrence and Stone are good friends, although they haven’t made a movie together yet. In November, Lawrence revealed that she auditioned for the lead role in Easy A, the film that made Stone a star.

“I wanted it so bad,” Lawrence told The Hollywood Reporter.

“Well, guess what? You didn’t get it,” Stone replied with a laugh. “You didn’t get it because you suck!”

Lawrence and Stone are both Oscar winners. Lawrence won hers for Silver Linings Playbook and Stone picked up hers last year for La La Land.