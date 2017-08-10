Emma Roberts Is All Legs In New Sheer Dress Photo Shoot

Actress Julia Roberts became one of the most successful stars of the ’90s, receiving both critical praise and gaining an adoring audience. One of the actress’ defining characteristics was her lips, which were often parodied and a go-to punchline. The actress’ niece Emma might not have the same defining set of lips as her aunt, but based on a recent photo shoot, proved that her legs demand attention.

May I have this dance? A post shared by Emma Roberts (@emmaroberts) on Jun 10, 2017 at 7:55am PDT

The 26-year-old actress made her acting debut in 2001 with a small part in the Johnny Depp-starring Blow, about the drug kingpin Carl Jung.

Roberts followed that film with a TV series, starring in Nickelodeon’s Unfabulous for three years, which also saw the release of an album, Unfabulous and More, in 2005. Despite her famous lineage, Roberts proved herself to be an immense talent in her own right and not just another offspring of a famous family.

The actress easily segued into feature film roles, demonstrating her talents as a teen in films like Hotel for Dogs and It’s Kind of a Funny Story. Not wanting to be seen as merely a child actress, Roberts began taking on more mature roles with films like Scream 4, Palo Alto, and The Blackcoat’s Daughter.

As a starlet on the rise, Roberts began appearing in American Horror Story, the horror drama on FX. In addition to taking on one of the lead roles in two seasons, the roles offered her the opportunity to work closely with her boyfriend Evan Peters.

The two began dating after working together on Adult World and continue to have a heated on-again-off-again relationship to this day. One of the stumbling blocks in their relationship came when police were called to a hotel to break up a dispute between the couple, with Peters showing signs of injury, leading them to arrest Roberts. Peters refused to press charges, but the couple went their separate ways.

After multiple public sightings, however, the couple confirmed that they were not just once again dating but engaged back in January of this year.

When Roberts had the opportunity to star in another series, FOX’s Scream Queens, she left American Horror Story behind. After two mildly successful seasons, the network decided it would not be renewing Scream Queens, leaving Roberts’ acting career up in the air.

Season 7 of American Horror Story will be returning to FX this fall.