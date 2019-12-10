Eminem Tells Nick Cannon to ‘Stop Lying’ After ‘Masked Singer’ Host Releases Diss Track

Every few hours it seems another turn is taken in the ongoing Nick Cannon-Eminem feud. The Wild ‘N Out host had the most recent jab after releasing a diss track, “The Invitation,” on Monday. Eminem, though, didn’t wait long to clap back at Cannon following his new music. He took to Twitter to release his thoughts on Cannon’s latest shot.

“U mad bro? Stop lying on my d⁠—. I never even had a chauffeur, you bougie f⁠—,” he wrote.

He continued his thread, “I demand an apology Nicholas, you’ve made my gardener so jealous!”

The beef, which dates back many years ever since Eminem‘s brief relationship with Mariah Carey who is also the ex-wife and mother of Cannon’s children, was revived recently after Eminem came at Cannon on one of Fat Joe’s newest tracks. In it, Eminem’s verse was completely directed at Cannon.

“I know me and Mariah didn’t end on a high note / But that other dude’s whipped-that p⁠— got got him neutered / Tried to tell him this chick’s a nut job before he got his jewels clipped / Almost got my caboose kicked / Fool, quite / You not gonna do s⁠— / I let her chop my balls off too before I lose to you, Nick.”

Following that, Cannon put together his own track to take a shot at the rapper, whose real name was Marshall Mathers.

“My baby-mama killed you off a decade ago,” one line reads, referencing Eminem and Carey’s brief fling. “You’re still cryin’ about it, b⁠— now who really the h⁠—?”

Cannon also hopped on an interview on Power 106 where he continued to speak about the feud. On there, he didn’t hold back any punches.

“We should change his name from Eminem to like Percocet,” he said. “What’s the pill old that people use? We are going to call him Cialis. Bring your walker, get out your wheelchair Eminem, and pop whatever you want to pop.”

Cannon and Carey were married from 2008 to 2016. The two have twin daughters.

Their beef with Eminem has been an ongoing thing since they were first married. Carey even got in on the action when she dropped “Obsessed” which was a song referencing Eminem and his behavior towards the two. Along with his recent verses, Eminem had a more direct diss track towards the two when he released “The Warning” in 2009.