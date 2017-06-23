Celebrity

Eminem Reveals New Beard While Posing With Dr. Dre And Kendrick Lamar

Guess who’s back, with a beard?!

Rap artist Eminem posed for a picture with fellow label-mates Dr. Dre and Kendrick Lamar this week, while celebrating the birthday of producer Fred-Wreck (also pictured).

While almost everything about the picture seemed normal, there was one change to Em’s appearance that has everybody talking.

The rapper, who’s been clean-shaven for his entire career, debuted a brand new beard.

This look is totally new, and he showed-off the style at the premiere of “The Defiant Ones”, a documentary about Dr. Dre and Jimmy Lovine.

This is definitely a change of pace for Eminem. Could the new look possibly indicate that a stylish new album is on the way??

