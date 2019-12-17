Eminem Fans Flood Twitter With Nick Cannon Insults as His ‘Hit Viral Videos’ Holiday Special Airs

Nick Cannon’s feud with rapper Eminem is coming back to bite him online while Fox airs his new Hit Viral Videos – Holidays 2019 special Monday night. Eminem’s fans did not let him forget about the back-and-forth sparked when Eminem dissed Cannon and Cannon’s ex-wife, Mariah Carey, in Fat Joe’s “Lord Above.” Cannon surprisingly seemed appreciative of the extra attention the feud brought him, so he responded with diss tracks himself.

On Monday night, Fox aired a special holiday episode of Nick Cannon’s Hit Viral Videos, in which The Masked Singer host introduces a variety of holiday-themed viral videos. However, the special’s content did not concern Eminem fans, who had some fun tweeting at him during the broadcast.

“There are an awful amount of features on these diss tracks,” one fan tweeted to him. “What you already ran out of content????”

“Worst part about this beef is you’re trying to battle someone that did it himself and didn’t need his sugar mama to bail him out,” another wrote.

“YOU ARE A F— CLOWN KID,” another wrote, along with laughing emojis.

“What the hell is this #NickCannon?!” another wondered while the show aired.

Earlier this month, Eminem revived a years-long feud with Cannon by mentioning him in his verse on “Lord Above.”

“I know me and Mariah didn’t end on a high note,” Eminem rapped in the track. “But that other dude’s whipped, that p— got him neutered,” Eminem raps. “Tried to tell him this chick’s a nut job before he got his jewels clipped / Almost got my caboose kicked, fool, quit, you not gon’ do s— / I let her chop my balls off, too ‘fore I lost to you, Nick.”

Cannon then responded in a song called “The Invitation,” in which he offers Eminem a guest spot on Wild ‘N Out.

“U mad bro? Stop lying on my d⁠—. I never even had a chauffeur, you bougie f⁠—,” Eminem wrote on Twitter. “I demand an apology Nicholas, you’ve made my gardener so jealous!”

Cannon kept the feud going with another track, “Pray For Him – The Invitation,” which referenced Jay-Z’s “Renegade,” which originally featured Eminem. This time, Eminem mentioned Eminem’s daughter, Hailie Jade Mathers.

“But that white boy, he is nice,” Cannon rapped in the song. “But he crossed the black man, Jesus Christ/We gonna pray for him / And move Hailie out the way when we spray cans / We don’t shoot kids and women/We shootin’ 8 man.”

Over the weekend, Cannon found a unique way to keep the feud going. According to TMZ, Cannon was caught on video playing “The Invitation” repeatedly at an event, hoping to hear from Eminem.

The Masked Singer finale airs Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

Photo credit: Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images