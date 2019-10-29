Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Scott Mathers Makes Glaring Error in New Photo

Hailie Scott Mathers, the daughter of rapper Eminem, is back with another stylish Instagram snap. But this time around she made a bit of a faux pas in the process. Mathers, 23, revealed a bright, chic snapshot posing in an outfit from MISSGUIDED and Forever 21. She is also holding a green purse from Topshop in the photo, but she admitted fans aren’t getting the best look they could at it. Mathers accidentally held the accessory backwards, leading to a less-than-optimal view of it.

The daughter of the fan-favorite rapper swore “it’s a cute purse from the front,” but it still led to a few laughs from followers. Most didn’t even care about the screw-up and focused on how sharp Mathers’ look was.

“It’s cute from the back too!” one fan wrote.

Another added, “This look is so cute and looks comfy.”

A third wrote, “This whole fit is so cute!”

Mathers is a pretty regular presence on Instagram but keeps things about her personal life very private. In fact, a brief interview with the Daily Mail from June 2018 is the only time she has opened up about her life.

When asked about her after-college plans, she said “I’m not sure yet, it’s kind of up in the air, still.” As a beginning model, she was asked if magazine has proposed photo shoots for her. While magazines haven’t, some organizations working with magazines have reached out to her.

“Not so much [by] magazines, but companies who work with them,” she said.

She was also asked if she is close with her “Lose Yourself” rapper father, to which she replied, “Of course, we are very close.”

Photo Credit: Skip Bolen/WireImage