Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Mathers Ready for Autumn in Latest Instagram Photo

Hailie Jade Mathers is showing off her fall aesthetic as the leaves begin to change and the weather starts to cool off. The 23-year-old daughter of rapper Eminem (ak.a Marshall Mathers) has a massive 1.7 million-person following on Instagram that was thrilled to see her take on an autumn fashion moment as she shared a festive fall moment Monday.

Clad in a rust-colored button-up and flat-brimmed black hat, Hailie was totally on trend as she wandered through what looks like an orchard, adding simply a number of fall leaf emojis to the caption.

The photo went over well with her followers, one of who commented, “Aww so pretty!! so excited to see more fall fits from you! where is the hat from??”

Another commented simply enough, “Fall vibes!”

Aside from her Instagram posts, Hailie is generally a pretty private person, giving the Daily Mail a rare interview in June 2018 in which she revealed she was considering a future as an influencer following her graduation from Michigan State University.

“People have been reaching out through [Instagram], as I don’t have any [management],” she said at the time of offers to model for different companies. She admitted, however, that she wasn’t sure about embracing a life of fame after growing up in the spotlight as the subject of many of her father’s songs.

Eminem has come to that conclusion over the years as well, apologizing to his daughter for putting everything about her life out there, including the dysfunction with her mother, high school sweetheart Kim. In his song “Castle,” Eminem raps, “I’ve said your name but always tried to hide your face. This game is crazy, I wanted to claim my love for you, but dang I never knew it’d be like this, if I did I wouldn’t have done it.”

“You ain’t asked for none of this s—, now you’re being punished?” he adds. “Things that should’ve been private with me and your mother is public. I can’t stomach, they can take this fame back, I don’t want it.”

