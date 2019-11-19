Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Mathers Is as Chic as Ever in New Curbside Photo

Hailie Jade Mathers is pleasing fans with another posed pic for her Instagram followers. On Monday, she shared a shot of herself pretending to hail a cab with the caption, “taxi please.” As always, her followers were obsessed with Eminem‘s daughter’s outfit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailie Jade (@hailiejade) on Nov 18, 2019 at 11:48am PST

The 23-year-old was wearing a brown leather jacket paired with a short black skirt and black high heels. “Where did you get the jacket?” one person asked. Thankfully, she tagged the vendor in the post. It’s from a company called Lulus. The purse is from Chloe and the shoes are Steve Madden.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Everything about this outfit is making my lifeeeee it’s so beautiful,” another person commented.

“Love the jacket with your hair color,” someone else wrote.

“Just unbelievable. Love the hair, and that whole outfit,” another fan said.

All of Mathers’ post draw huge reactions from her 1.8 million followers. Her most recent post before the taxi snap was an Instagram Story that showed her playing with her dogs in the snow.

In August, she shared some throwback photos and videos of her dog Wolf. “Wolf joined the family right around this time last year so in honor of that here’s the cutest [throwback Thursday] ever!! honestly some of these u may have seen before but they are cute enough to watch over and over again in my opinion,” Mathers wrote at the time. “These make me REALLY miss when he was smaller than Lottie- now he’s like twice her size.”

Mathers posted about her other dog, Lottie, back in February. “I got a lot of questions about who this pup is, what breed, name, etc. So to answer: This is Lottie, my two-year-old Shiba Inu pup!” Mathers wrote. “[Shiba] inus are super intelligent, stubborn, beautiful dogs. They have both been a handful to raise on my own, but so worth the work to train (& still working on training everyday)! Lottie is about 13 pounds and Wolf (who isnt even half her age) is more than double her size! Fun fact: I originally decided on the breed because I heard they were good dogs to have in an apartment (they don’t bark often) Clearly I fell in love.”

Whether she’s showing off her pups or just grabbing a cup of coffee, it’s clear fans are enamored with her every move.