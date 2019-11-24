Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Mathers’ Latest Taxi Photo Sparks All Kinds of Reactions

Instagram influencer Hailie Jade Mathers, the daughter of rapper Eminem, has been sharing several photos in the same ensemble this past week to mark her trip to Chicago. In the third and final part of a taxi trilogy, the 23-year-old shared photos of herself walking across a bridge. The photo earned plenty of reactions from her 1.8 million followers, mostly positive.

Mathers started her Instagram epic on Nov. 18, sharing a photo of herself in a stylish ensemble that featured a beige leather jacket from Lulus.com, a bag from the luxury brand Chloe and black Steve Madden heels as she hailed a cab. “Taxi, please,” she wrote in the caption.

The adventure continued on Thursday, when she shared a photo from the back of the car that picked her up. “Take me to the nearest bottomless mimosa bar please,” she wrote in the caption.

In the last post, published on Friday, she shared two photos of herself walking across a bridge, away from the taxi. “[And] this concludes my ‘how to use a taxi’ series… thanks for watching,” Mathers wrote in the caption.

The look earned hundreds of comments from her Instagram followers and more than 105,000 likes.

“So professional looking!!!” one fan wrote.

“I love how classy you are… your self respect shows in your photos,” another chimed in.

“Welcome to Chi-Town & enjoy your stay. I live in Chicago. You should move to Chicago,” one Chicago resident wrote.

“Good thing you taught us. You have changed our lives,” one person sarcastically wrote.

“A powerful business woman,” one fan wrote of the look.

Mathers has fully embraced her role as an Instagram influencer. In her bio, she writers of her Instagram page, “attempting to curate a feed that accurately represents my life and is somehow still aesthetically pleasing.” She spent more than a week in Chicago, as she shared her first photo from the Windy City on Nov. 10.

While most Instagram influencers make sure every photo shows off a different look, Mathers is not embarrassed about sharing a look more than once. On Jan. 15, she explained to fans, “Sometimes i might post different pics from the same day bc i like them- [I don’t know] why i feel the need to explain myself but ya so.”

Mathers is the daughter of Eminem and his ex-wife, Kim Scott. She was the inspiration for several of her father’s songs, including “My Dad’s Gone Crazy,” which featured her voice at 6 years old. According to USA Today, she was listed in the Guinness World Record book for Youngest R&B Chart Entrant at the time.

Photo credit: Donna Ward/Getty Images