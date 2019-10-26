Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Gets Flooded With Answers After Posting ‘Spooky Weekend’, Halloween Costume Question

Hailie Jade Mathers seems to be struggling with the same thing so many of us do: what to dress up as for Halloween. She took to her Instagram account on Friday to ask for help. “Happy friday everyone!! i hope you have a spooky weekend. if you’re going to any halloween festivities comment what you’re being PLEASE! I need some inspo,” the daughter of rapper Eminem wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailie Jade (@hailiejade) on Oct 25, 2019 at 12:14pm PDT

The post quickly attracted over 1,000 comments from her 1.2 million followers. Many of them simply wanted to compliment how great she looked in the photo, but some offered actual outfit suggestions.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Slim Shady

One fan commented that he was “going to be slim shady.” Mathers dressing up as her father for Halloween would be fantastic, especially considering how important she has been in his life.

“[Hailie] has been my main, like source of drive and motivation, especially when she was first born and I didn’t have a career, I didn’t have money, I didn’t have place a to live,” Eminem said in a radio interview with Sway. “So I think that really kicked me in the ass harder than anything was knowing that, and like, how I’m gonna raise her and like gave me that motivation. She’s always the driving force for me to like stay busy, stay focused and always been my number one reason for fear of failure.”

Disney Princess

“I don’t Celebrate Halloween but you’d Look so beautiful as ‘Sleepy Beauty,’” another follower wrote.

A second fan agreed, writing, “Yes she’d Look so beautiful as Every Disney Princess.”

Harley Quinn

“Harley Quinn would suit you,” another wrote, suggesting that she dye her hair blonde, blue and pink to become the DC Comics superhero.

Freddie Mercury

One fan said he is “being Freddie Mercury for Halloween.” That might be a hard look for Mathers to pull off, but a white tank top and some fake teeth might make it possible.

Catrina

Several fans suggested she go as Catrina, the fictional character that has come to be associated with the Mexican holiday Día de Muertos, or Day of the Dead.

Clown

“I’m being a clown since the IT 2 movie was so amazing,” one person wrote. That would certainly be a fairly easy costume to throw together in a pinch.

Flipped It

One person flipped the question on Mathers: “If i wanted to go as you what should i wear?” Based on who Mathers tagged in the post, it seems she could get whatever she needs at Nordstrom.