Emily Ratajkowski Strips Down in New Instagram Post

Emily Ratajkowski is flaunting her figure in her latest Instagram snapshots taken from a photo shoot at a Moroccan hotel. The 26-year-old model took to social media on Monday to upload a pair of snaps that show her going topless at the fancy resort.

The first photo shows the Gone Girl actress sporting a floor-length kimono and a white bikini bottom. She can be seen going braless under the navy blue kimono that leaves her toned abs on full display.

Ratajkowski was pictured in the Moroccan hotel La Mamounia Marrakech. The photos show that she totally disregarded the code of conduct set out by the establishment that states “an elegant dress code is required in all public areas,” according to Daily Mail.

“Merci Marrakech, you are amazing,” she captioned the photo.

In the second snap, the British-Born beauty can be seen wearing chocolate brown bikini bottoms while posing topless. Ratajkowski strategically protected her modesty by crossing her arms over her chest. She was pictured while leaning up against a wall on what appears to be an outdoor patio.

These photos aren’t the first time that Ratajkowski has visually expressed her views on nudity or her choice to do as she wishes with her body.

Over the weekend, she took to Instagram to speak out about women’s right to birth control. She shared an old black-and-white photo from a women’s protest and voiced her opinions in the caption.

“A woman’s right to birth control should not be based on her income. Birth control is healthcare, healthcare is a civil right #mybodymychoice,” she captioned the photo.