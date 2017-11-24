Emily Ratajkowski Vacations, Shows off Bikini Body Over Thanksgiving

Emily Ratajkowski’s Thanksgiving holiday featured more sunshine than stuffing.

The 26-year-old model and actress hit the beach at a tropical destination Thursday and showed off her stunning bikini body in a holiday post to fans.

“Happy Thanksgiving from paradise!” she captioned shots of herself showing off the bottom half of her teeny leopard print bikini.

"Happy Thanksgiving from paradise!"

The Gone Girl star also gave followers a glimpse of her matching halter top — and her washboard abs — with another snap near her private hammock inside a straw hut.

"Happy Thanksgiving from paradise 🌴@inamorataswim"

Fans went wild over the sexy photos, complimenting Ratajkowski on her super-toned body and expressing their jealousy over the celeb’s gorgeous vacation spot.

“Knockout,” one fan wrote of her toned body. Another added, “Perfection personified.”

Others asked the star, “Where are you beautiful?” or “Is this Bali?!”

For Ratajkkowski, one swimwear look wasn’t enough for the rookie beachwear designer. She changed into a playful black cutout one-piece to dance around in a clip for fans.

"Wavy baby"

“Wavy baby,” she captioned the video of herself shaking her assets.

Ratajkowski’s quick swimsuit changes highlight pieces from her new Inamorata swimwear collection, which launched online last week.

“I grew up in San Diego and I basically wore a bathing suit every day on the beach,” the model told Vogue of her inspiration for the line. “When I was 16, sometimes I would literally wake up, not put on any clothes, and I’d put on a bathing suit and get coffees and burritos for the day.”

Other inspiration for the life of Instagram-worthy suits came from Ratajkowski’s fascination with throwback, retro styles and colors. She hoped to use those ’70s-shape suits to create a line of swimwear that accentuates women’s bodied by adding elements like belts or bows.

“My waist, and for women in general, that is the thing that you want to accentuate the most, and sometimes it can be really hard,” she admitted. “In a one-piece, there is nothing that is cinching your waist, so it was important to have something that was flattering in that way.

Ratajkowski’s Inamorata swimwear is available now with three bikini styles and three one-piece designs.