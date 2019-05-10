Emily Ratajkowski: Take a Look Inside Her $2 Million Home

Emily Ratajkowski and husband Sebastian Bear-McClard tied the knot in February 2018, with the two soon purchasing a $2 million home in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Echo Park.

The 1,650-square foot house includes three bedrooms and three bathrooms and has been fully remodeled since its construction in 1946. Trulia shares that the house is placed at the end of a cul-de-sac and offers privacy thanks to a wrap-around garden shaded by trees.

A cottage is connected to the main home by a breezeway, and a hot tub, fire pit and succulent garden are present outdoors.

The home is accented by dark wood and brick and is made airy and bright by floor-to-ceiling windows and soaring post and beam ceilings throughout. The walls are painted white, allowing the wood accents to pop, with the modern design running throughout the house’s sleek lines and crisp aesthetic.

In addition to the three bedrooms, there’s also an office with a wood-beamed ceiling and built-in bookcase, as well as a loft with wooden ceilings, wood floors, dark trim and wood accents.

The living room also boasts a 15-foot brick fireplace, with three square windows placed on the adjoining wall for an unexpected design feature that keeps with the home’s modern theme.

Ratajkowski often shares photos of her home on Instagram to give fans a peek at her and Bear-McClard’s decorating style. In the living room, the couple has placed a large mint green couch atop a pair of colorful rugs, with a red char in the corner and eye-catching artwork on the walls.

The kitchen provides a view of the greenery surrounding the home, with a black-and-white patterned table sitting in the corner with four red chairs next to a large painting on the wall.

The eclectic vibe was also present in Ratajkowski’s former apartment, with artwork adorning the 27-year-old’s walls much as it does in her new home.

The large windows extend into the bedroom, where a red rug covers the floor with two green upholstered chairs in the corner under a white paper lantern, with the bed sitting on a wooden frame and a full-length mirror in the other corner of the room. The master suite also features a walk-in closet and custom bathroom with dual sinks and skylights.

