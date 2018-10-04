Emily Ratajkowski Reveals She Was Arrested Protesting Brett Kavanaugh

Emily Ratajkowski was detained in Washington, D.C. Thursday during a protest of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Ratajkowski posted a photo of herself at the protest outside the E. Barrett Prettyman Federal Courthouse, near the U.S. Capitol after she was detained, claiming she was “arrested.”

“Today I was arrested protesting the Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh, a man who has been accused by multiple women of sexual assault. Men who hurt women can no longer be placed in positions of power,” the supermodel wrote. “Kavanaugh’s confirmation as a Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States is a message to women in this country that they do not matter. I demand a government that acknowledges, respects and supports women as much as it does men.”

Ratajkowski carried a sign reading, “Respect Female Existence or Expect Our Resistance.”

Ratajkowski joined her I Feel Pretty co-star, comedian Amy Schumer, outside the federal courthouse for the #CancelKavanaugh protest. The protest later moved to the Hart Senate Office Building, where Schumer was detained by a police officer.

“Emily and I just wanted to thank you so much for showing up today,” Schumer told the crowd earlier in the day. “That’s what we’re going to do. We’re going to keep showing up. And no matter how this goes, they cannot keep us down. We will win. A vote for Kavanaugh is a vote saying women don’t matter. Let’s stay together. Let’s fight. Let’s keep showing up.”

Ratajkowski previously showed support for Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, who accused Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her at a party in 1982, by posting “Believe Women” on the day of Ford’s testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

The 27-year-old recently called for more people to take action to oppose President Donald Trump’s administration in a Marie Claire interview.

“I struggle with the label of ‘activist’ because I’m struggling with what activism means in 2018 in general. I want a radical left, and I don’t see it…I was hopeful that with Trump coming into power there would be this drive to radicalize,” Ratajkowski said. “I’ve seen lot of people, no offense, wearing pink hats and posting it on Instagram and thinking that they’ve done something good for the world, and I just don’t think that’s true.”

The protests in Washington on Thursday came after an FBI report on Ford’s allegations was embraced by Republicans, reports CBS News. Senate Judiciary Committee Chuck Grassley said the report, which was not made available to the public, showed no “contemporaneous evidence” to support Ford’s allegations.

Democrats have criticized the report though for having a limit scope. Ford’s attorney also said she was not interviewed by the FBI and provided a list of relevant witnesses who were also not questioned.

