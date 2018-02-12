Emily Ratajkowski Turns Heads With Racy Swimsuit Photos

Emily Ratajkowski posted yet another racy photo on Instagram this week to raise the profile of her swimwear brand. The supermodel and actress shared a look at a new swimsuit with a plunging neckline.

The 26-year-old Gone Girl actress posted a gallery of two photos, showing off the copper outfit’s front and back, as well as as her gorgeous figure. Ratajkowski did not write anything in the caption, aside from tagging her swimwear brand, Inamorata. Since the photos were posted on Feb. 5, they have garnered nearly 1.2 million likes from her 16.5 million Instagram followers.

On the same day, Ratasjkowski posted a photo of another Inamorata swimsuit. This orange two-piece outfit is available for $150, although the pieces are sold separately for $75 each.

Ratajkowski previously modeled the copper one-piece on the Inamorta Instagram page. The only thing she included in the caption that time was a heart-shaped peach emoji.

Ratajkowski has to frequently defend her racy Instagram posts, since she also aims to be a voice for feminism.

“If anything, I wish the conversation was more wide-ranging rather than the same, ‘How do you have an Instagram with lots of bikini snaps and still call yourself a feminist?’ I’m like, that’s the kind of question I’m sick of answering, but I’m not sick of feminism or Instagram,” Ratajkowski told Vogue U.K. last summer.

In a December Harper’s Bazaar Arabia interview, Ratajkowski said her critics provide fuel for her strong opinions.

“I mean, I have moments of feeling really great about being outspoken and then I have moments of feeling really beaten down by it and misunderstood and misinterpreted, where things are taken out of context or in a different direction that I don’t believe in, and that can make me feel like, ‘What am I even doing?’” she said.

She also defended her racy Instagram posts again.

“I think a lot of people really feel that the idea of a woman being sexual or being sexualised is the opposite of feminism,” she told Harper’s Bazaar Arabia. “When I feel like, in some ways, that conversation itself can be oppressive to women, because you’re telling them how to dress and how to act, which is actually the opposite of feminism.”

